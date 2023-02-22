George Santos Makes Major Drag Queen Confession After Piers Morgan Presses Him on His Past

An embattled freshman congressman admitted that he lied about his resume and background during his campaign for the House of Representatives.

Republican Rep. George Santos did reject one allegation leveled by his critics — that he’s an experienced drag queen performer.

However, he admitted that he “dressed up in drag” a single time.

“I was never a career drag queen. … Once, I dressed up in drag. I paid somebody,” Santos said of his history in a Tuesday Fox Nation interview with Piers Morgan.

“You dressed up in drag. Why deny it?” Piers Morgan grills congressman George Santos over whether he ever performed as a drag queen called ‘Kitara’.@piersmorgan | @Santos4Congress | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/SGIOJo84cK — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 21, 2023

Morgan was skeptical that Santos’ drag queen career was a one-hit wonder.

“I don’t care if you dress up in drag,” the host responded.

“Here’s my question for you. It’s unlikely you did that only once, if I may be so bold. It’s just that only once, we got photographic evidence, right?”

Individuals familiar with Santos when he lived in Brazil have described the New York congressman as having competed in drag show contests 15 years ago, according to Reuters.

George Santos boasted about Brazil drag shows in video, despite denial https://t.co/oWKvG7XPPZ pic.twitter.com/zvFVMhZHNp — New York Post (@nypost) January 19, 2023

Santos accused the media of falsely portraying him as a serial drag queen, although he admitted that he had been a “terrible liar” in regards to his own personal history and that he had “made mistakes.”

George Santos claims he was forced to fabricate his background to gain the acceptance of local GOP party officials: “I’ve been a terrible liar .. I made mistakes of allowing the pressures of what I thought needed to be done in order to – this wasn’t about tricking anybody.” pic.twitter.com/eEUAQTyTK9 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 20, 2023

The embattled Republican misrepresented his employment history, personal background and even his own ethnicity during his 2022 campaign.

“Because you’re not Jewish!” By far, my favourite part of the George Santos – Piers Morgan interview on @PiersUncensored Morgan cites various times when Santos has said he’s Jewish, but it was all a joke folks. The whole piece is must watch. pic.twitter.com/84wtHYs7Wb — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) February 21, 2023

Backlash over Santos’ dishonesty has led to his removal from committee assignments.

Republican organizations in Santos’ Long Island district have pulled their support for the politician, according to Newsday.

Santos has rebuffed calls for his resignation from Congress.

