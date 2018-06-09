George Soros: ‘Everything That Could Go Wrong, Has Gone Wrong’

Billionaire George Soros vented to The Washington Post this week that nothing has been turning out the way he wanted.

During an interview in Zurich, Switzerland, Soros, who has poured millions into a variety of liberal causes, summed up the way his efforts are going by saying,“Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.”

The tide began to turn with the 2016 election of President Donald Trump, even though Soros pumped money into the candidacy of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

This past week, Soros-backed candidates were pummeled in a series of California elections, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“You can’t buy an election in the county of Sacramento,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert exulted Tuesday, after defeating Soros-backed candidate Noah Phillips, the Sacramento Bee reported.

TRENDING: After Weeks of Press Speculation and ‘Rough Patch,’ Melania Returns to Public Role

$1.5 billion in campaign support was not enough for several candidates backed by George Soros to oust the incumbent competition in a race for California prosecutor seats. https://t.co/5iPz90bduY pic.twitter.com/JW56JXIVMi — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2018

During his interview with The Post, Soros said he was stunned by the results of the 2016 election.

“Frankly, surprised, so, apparently, I was living in my own bubble,” he said, according to excerpts of the interview provided by The Post.

Is the tide turning against George Soros? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Although Soros said Clinton would have made a good president, he admitted she failed as a candidate.

“She was not good as a campaigner because she was too much like a schoolmarm. Talking down to people … instead of listening to them. … Bill Clinton was the opposite. He was a wonderful listener who genuinely loved to talk to people and enjoyed campaigning,” he said.

Soros made no bones about his opposition to Trump, who he branded as a narcissist.

“He didn’t believe he would actually get elected. And the fact that he has succeeded has really changed him, and he now kind of considers himself all-powerful. He was kept under control by his minders, the generals, but he got rid of most of them, there’s only one that is left, and he has now got people who are his servants, so it is a very dangerous situation, and I’m very happy that he chose North Korea as the only country that he wants to get closer to. … I’m greatly relieved because I really believe there is a danger to the end of our civilization,” Soros said.

He said Trump’s combative nature worries him.

RELATED: Exclusive – Soros Backs Plagiarist in California Race: Candidate of ‘Integrity’

“He is fighting a trade war, which is liable to cause financial disruptions and possibly a financial crisis, and he is also ready to fight real wars, particularly in the Middle East. He might be willing to attack Iran militarily, which would be a big danger,” he said, adding, “I didn’t like his behavior as a businessman.”

Although Soros has not been shy about investing in California’s elections, he kept his 2020 cards close to his chest.

“I refuse to get involved in the presidential elections because they will divide the Democratic Party. And there’s no presidential election in 2018, and the party needs to be united,” Soros said. “I think there are many qualified candidates, and I think also that some will distinguish themselves in the 2018 elections that will give them more chances.”

Soros said there is one Democrat with presidential ambitions he will never support — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. He blamed the New York Democrat for the resignation of Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota over sexual harassment allegations. Soros said it was done “to improve her chances.”

During the interview, he was asked about his religious beliefs.

“I am an agnostic. … I am definitely the son of two Jewish parents and four Jewish grandparents, so I am Jewish by descent. I’m not a practicing Jew. But I am definitely a Jew,” he said.

“I’m sure that I don’t believe in God as it is described in the Jewish — in the Old and New Testaments. … I believe that man created God in his own image, whereas the Bible says God created man in his own image,” Soros said.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.