A bill introduced in the Georgia General Assembly on Wednesday would enact a new set of rules regarding transparency in the state’s public schools.

The legislation, termed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” by its supporters, would create a process by which parents can request information from schools regarding curriculum, the Cordele Dispatch reported.

State Sen. Clint Dixon and state Rep. Josh Bonner, both Republicans, introduced two slightly different versions of the bill in their respective chambers.

One of the stated purposes of the bill is “to require school and school system governing bodies to adopt policies or regulations that promote parental involvement in public schools.”

School systems would have to answer requests for information from parents within three days.

“If the principal or superintendent is unable to share the information within that timeframe, they must provide the parent a written description of the material and a timeline for its delivery, not to exceed 30 days,” according to the Dispatch.

Under the bill, schools would also be required to notify parents of their intent to teach sex education curriculum. Parents would have the option to withdraw their children from such classes.

Public school curricula have become the subject of national controversy with the rise of critical race theory, which posits that the U.S. is fundamentally racist and defined by white supremacy. Many parents have opposed the use of CRT in classrooms.

Education policy proved a game-changing political issue in Virginia’s gubernatorial election in November, with Republican Glenn Youngkin defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Youngkin pledged to introduce reforms to eliminate the teaching of CRT in schools, with McAuliffe tying himself to left-wing teachers’ unions and arguing that parents should not be “telling schools what they should teach.”

Gov. Brian Kemp touted the proposed Georgia legislation in a statement.

“At a time when our nation is more divided than ever, we’re leading the fight to ensure parents do not have any barriers which prevent them from playing an active role in their child’s education,” Kemp said.

“Students do best when their parents have a seat at the table and their voices are heard and respected.

“At its core, [the bill] is about transparency, access, and promoting an engaged partnership between the parent and educators to the ultimate benefit of the student.”

Republicans have strong majorities in both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly, making it likely that the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” will be sent to the governor’s desk.

