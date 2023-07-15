The Geraldo Rivera post-Fox tour made a stop Thursday night with Chris Cuomo, who was let go by CNN last year.

Earlier in the day, Rivera had joined “The View” to repeat what multiple sites had already said — that there had been tension on the set of the Fox News show “The Five.”

Rivera said he had a “very toxic relationship with another of the cast members” on “The Five,” but he declined to name any names.

During his appearance, Cumo asked Rivera why he left Fox. Rivera responded that it was really the other way around, according to NewsNationNow.

“Fox left me. They fired me from the number one rated show ‘The Five.’ After they fired me, I said, ‘Well, wait a second. You know, I don’t want to work here anymore.’ If you are firing me from the number one show, what are you going to do?” he said, according to Deadline.

“After they fired me, they gave me a plethora of options, other programs I could do … but I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do that,’” Rivera said, according to NewsNationNow.

Although Rivera promoted his appearance on social media, some said they would be able to restrain themselves from watching, writing, “I will not be seeing this;” “You’ll fit right in there;” and “I’ll pass.”

Rivera told Cuomo that his criticism of Tucker Carlson, who Fox zapped off the air in April, was the turning point.

“When Tucker Carlson came up with his bizarre notion that Jan. 6 was an inside job, that it was federal informants who were causing trouble, that it wasn’t the insurrection that the rest of us saw, I said that that was a bunch of BS. I called BS on it,” Rivera said, according to The Wrap.

“I got a call as soon as that was published in The Washington Post from Fox executives, who said, ‘You’re suspended. You’re not supposed to speak to the press unless you clear it with us’ — which, of course, is Catch-22 because they never clear it,” Rivera said.

