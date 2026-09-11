It appears that Erika Kirk simply can’t win.

When she wants to honor her late husband’s life with the sort of celebration that Charlie Kirk would’ve wanted, she’s accused of being too celebratory or not being sad enough.

And then there are days like Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the Turning Point USA founder’s untimely murder.

While many were assuredly curious to see what Mrs. Kirk would have to say a year to the day of her husband’s passing, Erika Kirk did not do anything over the top or extravagant.

Rather, she simply took to social media to post a black and white image of her and Charlie from their wedding day, with two simple words: “…until Heaven.”

You can see the emotional post for yourself below:

But now, apparently this subdued response on what is undoubtedly a heavy, emotional day for Kirk was not good enough for the same cretins who feel compelled to tell a widow how to grieve.

While there was a smattering of generic internet nastiness, a few of the ghoulish responses directed at Kirk’s memorial post circled familiar topics.

Perhaps the most infuriating of the various retorts to Kirk involved comparing her tribute to that of conspiracy theorist Candace Owens.

(It’s truly not worth going down this rabbit hole, but Owens has effectively declared war on Kirk and TPUSA because the voices in her head told her to.)

These truly soulless users were responding to Kirk’s post by saying hers wasn’t as “heartfelt and honest” as Owens’:

This is what a true heartfelt and honest tribute looks likehttps://t.co/mSw2rxiCOA — The Lady In The Garden (@Groundcoverlady) September 10, 2026

And perhaps unsurprisingly, some on X felt that a widow’s memorial post was the appropriate time to dredge up inane conspiracy theories:

It’s about time you answered the questions we’ve been asking for an entire year instead of pretending that we’re the crazy ones for asking them. Let’s start with this: why didn’t the ambulance take Charlie, and why was medical assistance allegedly refused by security? Doesn’t… — Anastasia (@anastasiak2828) September 10, 2026

Of course, there were also miscreants who felt compelled to tell Erika that her late husband wasn’t in heaven, but rather hell.

And some even had the gall to use AI to alter Erika’s picture to show her holding hands with Vice President J.D. Vance.

(For a host of reasons, including my own blood pressure, I won’t share those here.)

Look, to be clear, I am not saying that Erika Kirk (or anyone, including Charlie) is somehow above reproach. It’s critical to call balls and strikes fairly, even — or perhaps especially — when it involves influential public figures.

That doesn’t mean, however, that every criticism is equally worthwhile, or that every moment is an appropriate one to make it. There is a profound difference between holding someone accountable for their words or actions, and using a moment of profound personal grief as an excuse to pile on.

The former is part of a healthy public discourse. The latter is just cruelty.

Yes, there’s a time and a place for all sorts of constructive criticism — sometimes even harsh criticism.

But the anniversary of a widow’s husband’s death sure as heck isn’t one of them.

(And if you want your faith in the faceless internet mob restored ever so slightly, it’s worth noting that the vast majority of comments under Erika’s post were kind.)

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