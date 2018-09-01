SECTIONS
Giuliani Goes Off, Says Cohen’s Lawyer Has ‘More Integrity Than CNN’

By Chris Agee
at 7:51am
Echoing his client’s common complaint of “fake news” coming from CNN, attorney Rudolph Giuliani this week attacked the cable news network over disputed claims about President Donald Trump in a recent article.

As The Western Journal previously reported, the president challenged the truthfulness of CNN and journalist Carl Bernstein regarding the latter’s report that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen could testify that Trump had prior knowledge of a controversial 2016 campaign meeting involving a Russian lawyer.

One unnamed source in that article has since been identified as Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, who has since recanted his statements.

Bernstein has defended the accuracy of his reporting, and CNN stands behind the published work.

Giuliani picked up on Trump’s line of criticism in a pair of tweets on Friday. In fact, he made the argument that Davis has the ethical high ground over CNN in this situation.

TRENDING: Biblical Mystery Solved: Archaeologists Unearth Site of Jesus’ First Miracle

“Davis is covering for Cohen as he should,” he said. “Davis did right thing in recanting. Davis has more integrity than CNN. They want to get Trump at the cost of their ever diminishing reputation.”

In a previous tweet, Giuliani gave the cable network a Trump-like nickname.

“CNN is well known as a virulent anti-Trump Fake News Network (FNN),” the former New York mayor tweeted. “Lanny Davis is says his client Cohen lied when they leaked that Pres. Trump knew about the so-called Russia meeting before it happened. Everyone has retracted but FNN. Need more proof.”

Earlier in the week, both Bernstein and CNN responded to Trump’s initial tweet.

The reporter said Davis was not his only source for the bombshell claims published in July.

“I have spent my life as a journalist bringing the truth to light, through administrations of both parties,” he wrote. “No taunt will diminish my commitment to that mission which is the essential role of a free press. @CNN stands by its story, and I stand by my reporting.”

RELATED: Steve Bannon Aims To Fire Up Deplorables with New Movie, ‘Trump @ War’

CNN replied directly to the presidential tweet, taking exception to his statement that CNN traffics in lies.

“Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie,” the CNN Communications Twitter account posted. “We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them.”

