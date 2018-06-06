Giuliani: Mueller’s Team Is 13 People Trying to ‘Frame’ Trump

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor now leading President Donald Trump’s legal team, has been using frequent appearances on American television to make his case for the president to the domestic audience.

On Wednesday, he used an appearance in Israel to declare that the ongoing investigation into “Russian collusion” by special counsel Robert Mueller is aimed at hanging a crime on Trump where none has been committed.

And Giuliani didn’t mince his words.

According to The Associated Press, Giuliani told an economic conference in Tel Aviv that Mueller’s probe is tainted by politics.

The team includes “13 highly partisan Democrats … trying very, very hard to frame (Trump) to get him in trouble when he hasn’t done anything wrong,” Giuliani said.

TRENDING: Ex-Navy Sailor Suing Obama, Comey After Being Pardoned by Trump

On social media, Giuliani’s remarks generated a storm of angry comments from apparent liberals who thought the Russia investigation is proceeding as it should.

Do you agree with Rudy Giuliani? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

As one Twitter user put it: “Mueller team trying very, very hard to do a thorough job and investigate everything – including trump. After all, that’s why they were hired.”

But Giuliani’s words aren’t the first time the makeup of the Mueller investigation team has come under fire.

In February, The Daily Caller published a look at the lawyers working for the special counsel and found the partisan affiliation was almost entirely Democrat.

Mueller himself is a Republican and was appointed FBI director by Republican President George W. Bush in 2001, but his office is a different story.

As The Daily Caller reported:

None of the 16 lawyers known to work for special counsel Robert Mueller are registered Republicans.

There are 13 registered Democrats on the investigation and three lawyers with no party affiliation.

Campaign finance records reveal that 11 lawyers are Democratic donors.

And Trump himself has called the Mueller probe a “witch hunt.”

Things are really getting ridiculous. The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

But the fact that Giuliani was apparently comfortable launching an overt accusation against the special counsel’s office, in person and overseas, is likely to mean an already-heated relationship between Trump’s legal team and the “Russian collusion” investigators is going to get hotter as the summer goes on.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.