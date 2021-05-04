'I Give Everything': Police Officer Issues Heartbreaking Message to Every American

Bernie Sanders’ 2016 platform would be considered conservative by the standards of today’s Democratic Party. As the party becomes more radicalized, ideas that once would have been viewed as crazy have become mainstream.

For example: The New York Times’ attempt to rewrite history via its 1619 project; the lie that most whites are racist and need to atone for the historic oppression of blacks; and of course, the idea that police brutality is so pervasive that the only way to eliminate it is to defund the police.

In the video below, an exasperated police officer expresses what cops across America must be feeling as the calls to defund the police grow louder and more malicious.

“I wake up every morning and kiss my family goodbye knowing there’s a possibility I won’t come home,” he says. “I am tired of every time I wake up in the morning there’s someone else polarizing the fact that maybe law enforcement is just not a good thing. All of us are not bad. I am not as they are. Most of us are not. There are bad people in every career. I am so God d*** tired. Tired. Tired. I’m so tired. … I give everything. I give everything.”

This is heartbreaking to watch. The officer is exhausted, heartbroken with the state of America. He, like many others, has to go to work every day and face the anti-cop rhetoric that has ripped through the US. Most cops are good. But the good ones have to face hatred every day.

According to Newsweek, the speaker is Maj. Kelvin Dingle, operations commander in the public safety office of the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. His TikTok account, where this video had recorded 1.7 million views by early Tuesday afternoon, describes him as an “inspirational speaker” and “Christian youth counselor.”

I have no doubt that Maj. Dingle does give everything. Most law enforcement officers do. He is entirely correct when he says each day comes with a chance that he might not make it home. An officer never knows what he will face at the next crime scene he is dispatched to or during the next traffic stop he makes.

That’s not hyperbole.

The dashboard camera footage shown below shows a gunman shooting New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott to death during a traffic stop in February. Sadly, incidents like this happen all too frequently.

Law enforcement has always been a dangerous job. It’s often a thankless job. Now that police officers have become a target of the left, it’s become a painful job.

Are all teachers good, honorable people? Most are, but there are some who aren’t. The same is true of any profession.

How about all NFL players, you know, the ones who have carried on Colin Kaepernick’s proud tradition of kneeling to protest police brutality and systemic racism?

Of course, we’ve all heard about the Ray Rice incident in 2014, but I could rattle off a long list of NFL players who have been arrested for domestic violence. The American Bar Association published an illuminating report on this topic titled, “When Pros Become Cons.”

Should we paint them all with the same brush?

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault? Should we boycott Hollywood? (Perhaps we should anyway.)

The sheer lunacy and hypocrisy of the defund the police movement is glaring.

Do yo believe that defunding the police is an insane idea? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Despite their poisonous smear campaign, advocates of “defunding” or “abolishing” the police might be surprised to hear that an overwhelming majority of Americans view their local law enforcement positively.

A CBS News/YouGov poll released a week ago found that 79 percent of respondents believed their local police were doing a very good or a somewhat good job. Among the black Americans in the group, 70 percent felt their local police were doing a very good or somewhat good job. Among Hispanics, 77 percent rated their local police favorably.

That’s pretty solid approval for a group that has been vilified so intensely over the past year.

Do defund the police activists truly understand what they are fighting for? A world without police officers equates to anarchy.

How much longer do we have to act like these people are reasonable?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.