'Fighting for Their Lives': 2 LA County Sheriff's Deputies Shot in Ambush

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who were shot in an apparent ambush were “fighting for their lives,” authorities said Saturday evening.

As of Sunday morning, police had not revealed whether they had identified the suspect who, according to a surveillance video, walked up to the passenger’s side of the parked car the deputies were in and fired several times at close range. The incident took place at about 7 p.m. local time near a train station in Compton, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The video showed the suspect fleeing on foot, and authorities quickly launched a massive manhunt to find him.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing:

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

“That was a cowardly act,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference Saturday night, according to KABC-TV. “The two deputies were doing their job, minding their own business, watching out for the safety of the people on the train.”

“To see somebody just walk up and start shooting on them. It p—-s me off. It dismays me at the same time. There’s no pretty way to say it,” he said.

The sheriff’s department said Saturday night on Twitter that the two deputies were “fighting for their lives.”

“Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the department tweeted.

Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Even as the deputies were clinging to life, protesters were marching outside the hospital hoping for their deaths, the department added.

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The deputies were not identified, but the department said one was a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy. The other was a 24-year-old man.

Both deputies were shot in the head, law enforcement sources told the Times. They underwent surgery, and were in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to KABC.

President Donald Trump shared his rage on Twitter.

“Animals that must be hit hard!” Trump tweeted as he shared the video of the shooting.

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

Villanueva said authorities did not have a detailed description of the gunman, but noted that one of the deputies called the shooter a “dark-skinned male,” according to Fox News.

“The two deputies were ambushed by a gunman in a cowardly fashion,” he said. “This is a dangerous job.”

The department noted that due to anti-police protests, arrests were made at the hospital where the deputies were being treated:

(1/3) #LASD Century Sheriff’s Station Watch Commander reports the following: After deputies issued a dispersal order for the unlawful assembly of a group of protesters blocking the hospital emergency entrance & exits, a male adult protester refused to comply & cooperate… — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

(3/3) The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

State assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, a Democrat who represents parts of the Los Angeles area, called the deputies “heroes.”

“This was an unprovoked cowardly act,” Jones-Sawyer said at the news conference. “The individual will be caught, and justice will prevail.”

“Tonight we must as a community condemn the act of the perpetrator,” he added. “More importantly we must come together and pray for the officers because they are heroes.”

