'Who Gives a S***?' Joe Rogan Offers Shock Defense of Bud Light and 'Goofy' Trans Influencer

The polarizing and wildly popular podcasting icon Joe Rogan has some thoughts on the brouhaha surrounding Bud Light and its decision to feature transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney on a commemorative can — and it might not be the reaction you were expecting.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the eponymous host had on stand-up comic Sam Tallent for a wide-ranging conversation covering a litany of culturally relevant topics, as is typical of his show.

And as long as you haven’t been living under a rock these last couple of weeks, you can already guess that one of the topics discussed by Rogan and Tallent was the controversy surrounding Bud Light, its parent company Anheuser-Busch, and their collaboration with Mulvaney.

It was a move that infuriated many conservative beer drinkers, including legendary rock star Kid Rock and country singer John Rich.

Those were just two of the bigger names. The ripple effects of Bud Light’s transgender ad could be felt far and wide.

Not only did other musicians hop on board the Bud Light boycott, but promotional events had to be canceled due to safety concerns, and there is a mountain of anecdotal evidence that Bud Light fans are leaving the brand in droves.

Oh, and there’s also the not-insignificant loss of billions of dollars in value for Anheuser-Busch.

So, yes, quite a few people are up in arms.

Rogan, apparently, isn’t one of them. You can watch his entire segment on the topic below:

WARNING: The following video contains language that the viewer may find offensive.







“Here’s my take,” Rogan began. “What [Bud Light is] doing is just spreading the brand to an extra group of people. Why, if something is good, do you give a f*** who’s got it?”

Couple quick rebuttals here: First of all, Bud Light is not good.

Second, and more importantly, Bud Light is hardly just “spreading the brand to an extra group of people.”

That “extra” group of people is spreading a dangerous and false ideology that flies directly in the face of God and the natural order of creation. Influencing impressionable young people to the point of developing gender dysphoria is not some small deal you should just gloss over, like Rogan does here.

“Would we do this with cheesecake?” Rogan asked Tallent. “If there was, like, a bomb a** cheesecake and all of the sudden, you know, some radical group like antifa really got into the cheesecake, we’d be like, ‘F*** this’?”

As Rogan and Tallent laughed about the analogy, a show aide handed Rogan and Tallent two cans of Bud Light. Before partaking of the foul-tasting swill, Rogan did note that he actually liked the viral video of Kid Rock shooting up cases of Bud Light.

“On the other hand, I loved Kid Rock’s video because I love that kind of thinking,” Rogan said before he and Tallent took a swig.

“Not even that I agree with it,” Rogan said. “I like wild people. I like a dude who takes a machine gun to a stack of Bud Lights.”

Ultimately, Rogan said the whole thing was “goofy” and not worth caring about.

“I think it’s goofy because I think [Mulvaney] is goofy, but if you want to hire a goofy person, who gives a s***?” he asked.

Rogan also made the sobering observation that most beer conglomerates are inundated with leftist rhetoric and ideologies.

“I mean, where’s [Kid Rock] going to go now? You’re going to go to Coors?” Rogan said. “Don’t they all support, like, LBGTQ+AI, whatever the hell else they’re attaching to it?”

Indeed they do!

Ironically enough, the well-worn trope of a multibillion-dollar corporation cozying up to the LGBT lobby is exactly why the cultural fight against Anheuser-Busch is so important.

Massive companies have gotten away with so much and with such impunity because of the apathy exhibited by Rogan. Why bother to respect your customers if you don’t have to?

In this case, conservatives played the hand they were dealt deftly, no matter how superfluous Rogan may think that play was.

