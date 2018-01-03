The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Global Warming: ‘Bomb cyclone’ Pummeling East Coast from Florida to New Jersey

By The Western Journal
January 3, 2018 at 8:53am

Print

A powerful winter storm is bearing down on the U.S. East Coast, threatening a 1,500-mile-long area with freezing weather and brutal winds.

Schools and businesses are closing, and officials are issuing warnings for cold air and brutal winds over the next two days.

Officials are asking residents to stock up on supplies and prepare for possible power outages.

The storm, called Winter Storm Grayson by the Weather Channel, will bring snow to southern states on Wednesday morning.

TRENDING: Scientist Claims Without Paris Deal Earth Will Become a Desert in 30 Years

Americans living in Georgia and the Carolinas can expect anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow when they wake up to go to work.

By Thursday, the storm will be off the New England coast where it’s expected to dump up to a foot of snow over the region.

The National Weather Service forecasts 11 inches of snow for Boston by Friday, but those numbers are subject to change.

In a series of tweets Tuesday night, the NWS stated that the storm will likely make traveling “hazardous” with “tidal flooding” and “dangerously cold wind chills.”

The snowfall totals may seem small for a “bomb” winter storm. Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue noted while the “bomb” storm may not bring substantial snowfall, it would bring intense wind and cold air.

RELATED: New Record: The Southern Hemisphere Hasn’t Seen a Single Cyclone This Season

Mid-Atlantic states could see 3 to 6 inches of snow when Grayson hits. It’s just more bad news for residents already grappling with freezing temperatures brought on by a blast of Arctic air.

But Grayson won’t even be the end of it for the northeast. Another blast of Arctic air is expected to hit on Friday and drive temperature down even further.

Upstate New York could see temperatures plummet to 50 degrees Fahrenheit below zero on Saturday. Below zero temperatures are expected all along the Mid-Atlantic, forecasters say.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: weather

By: The Western Journal on January 3, 2018 at 8:53am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris White

gas station

Oregon Strikes Down Law Banning Self-Service Gas Stations… Residents Freak Out

Erin Coates

Steve Harvey and Times Square

Fox New Year’s Eve Host Steve Harvey Sent Internet into a Frenzy with His Times Square Attire

Erin Coates

After Susan Rice Tells Trump to ‘Be Quiet,’ Kellyanne Conway Has Finally Had Enough

Jason Hopkins

Robert Mueller and Donald Trump

While Mueller Pursues Russia Investigation, Trump Has a Question of His Own

Jonathan Pincus

Todd Palin is Seen For the First Time Since Being Attacked By His Son Track

Jason Hopkins

President Donald Trump and map of Pakistan

Trump Issues First Tweet of 2018: ‘Nothing but Lies and Deceit’

Erin Coates

Can’t Make This Stuff Up: A Woman Tricked CNN on the Air During New Year’s Eve Celebration

Caterine DeCicco

state rankings

Study: These Are The Healthiest and Least Healthy States in the US

Recently Posted