SECTIONS
News
Print

GM Ramps Up Production at 2 US Factories, Adds 1200 New Jobs

Line workers work on the chassis of full-size General Motors pickup trucksJeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty ImagesLine workers work on the chassis of full-size General Motors pickup trucks at the Flint Assembly plant on June 12, 2019, in Flint, Michigan. (Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published February 29, 2020 at 10:14am
Print

General Motors plans to add 1,200 new jobs at its Lansing, Michigan, manufacturing facilities and add another shift to help meet demand for its mid-sized SUVs.

GM said in a news release Friday that the company will add a third shift of approximately 800 employees to its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant, where Chevrolet Traverses and Buick Enclaves are manufactured.

Further, the United States’ top car manufacturer in terms of market share will be adding 400 employees to support the launch of its Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans at its Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.

TRENDING: Sanders Mocks Pence & Millions of Americans’ Christian Faith with Offensive Coronavirus Comment

“We are excited to provide these opportunities in Lansing,” said Phil Kienle, vice president of GM North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations.

“Our team members have proven experience in building high-quality vehicles and are well-prepared to meet the needs of our customers,” he added. “This is great news for our manufacturing sites as well as the Lansing community.”

Do you think Donald Trump's policies led to this new hiring?

Lansing is located in central Michigan, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

“Lansing Delta Township Assembly has produced over three million vehicles since it opened in 2006,” according to GM’s news release.

The plant is GM’s newest U.S. facility. GM says it has invested over $1 billion in its Lansing facilities since 2015.

RELATED: American Jobs: General Motors Partnering with Korean Company To Build Factory in Ohio

The Wall Street Journal reported that while the outbreak of the Coronavirus has created parts shortages that have forced some car companies to close or curb production in Japan and South Korea, so far the U.S. has not been impacted.

“[N]o auto maker has publicly disclosed an interruption at North American factories,” according to The Journal.

Auto parts made in China for U.S. production usually take weeks to travel by ocean, so that lead time has delayed any impact caused by the virus so far.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







GM Ramps Up Production at 2 US Factories, Adds 1200 New Jobs
Kushner Tells Cheering CPAC Crowd Border Wall Construction Moving Quickly: 5 Miles a Week
As Dems Refuse To Act, Ukraine Moves Against Biden, Opens Own Corruption Investigation
Arizona's Maricopa County Becomes Most Populous in Nation To Approve 2A Sanctuary Status
Trump Campaign Sues New York Times: 'Systematic Pattern of Bias'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×