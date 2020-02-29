GM Ramps Up Production at 2 US Factories, Adds 1200 New Jobs

General Motors plans to add 1,200 new jobs at its Lansing, Michigan, manufacturing facilities and add another shift to help meet demand for its mid-sized SUVs.

GM said in a news release Friday that the company will add a third shift of approximately 800 employees to its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant, where Chevrolet Traverses and Buick Enclaves are manufactured.

The 2020 Buick Enclave leads our best 3-row SUVs for the money rankings. Here’s why. https://t.co/glDHsvP0Mw — U.S. News Cars (@USNewsCars) February 26, 2020

Further, the United States’ top car manufacturer in terms of market share will be adding 400 employees to support the launch of its Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans at its Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.

“We are excited to provide these opportunities in Lansing,” said Phil Kienle, vice president of GM North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations.

AUTO MATTERS: @Cadillac introduces #CT5 sedan at @NYAutoShow. “The first-ever Cadillac CT5 showcases Cadillac’s unique expertise in crafting American luxury sedans,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president. CT5 replaces ATS/CTS in Caddy lineup. @nbc25fox66 @automatters pic.twitter.com/DZK7drEoDO — Mike Woolfolk (@mikewoolfolk) April 18, 2019

“Our team members have proven experience in building high-quality vehicles and are well-prepared to meet the needs of our customers,” he added. “This is great news for our manufacturing sites as well as the Lansing community.”

Lansing is located in central Michigan, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

“Lansing Delta Township Assembly has produced over three million vehicles since it opened in 2006,” according to GM’s news release.

The plant is GM’s newest U.S. facility. GM says it has invested over $1 billion in its Lansing facilities since 2015.

#DYK: Our mighty Lansing Delta Township Assembly team has built more than 2.8 million crossover vehicles. That’s approximately 590 vehicles a day on average since its opening in 2006. #USManufacturing pic.twitter.com/DinBSdXK3a — General Motors (@GM) April 8, 2019

The Wall Street Journal reported that while the outbreak of the Coronavirus has created parts shortages that have forced some car companies to close or curb production in Japan and South Korea, so far the U.S. has not been impacted.

“[N]o auto maker has publicly disclosed an interruption at North American factories,” according to The Journal.

Auto parts made in China for U.S. production usually take weeks to travel by ocean, so that lead time has delayed any impact caused by the virus so far.

