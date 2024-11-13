Share
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a House Republicans Conference meeting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a House Republicans Conference meeting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Allison Robbert - Pool / Getty Images)

Breaking: Matt Gaetz Tapped for Cabinet Position

 By Randy DeSoto  November 13, 2024 at 3:18pm
President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is his pick to become the next attorney general.

“Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice,” Trump said in a statement regarding the conservative firebrand.

“Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” he continued.

“On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law.”

Trump further stated, “Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution. We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again.”

Gaetz has been a Trump loyalist for years, which no doubt went into the president-elect’s selection, particularly given the DOJ’s nearly two-year Russia investigation, which determined the Republican had not colluded with Moscow during his 2016 campaign.

The Floridian was first elected to Congress that same year after serving in the Florida state House of Representatives for the previous six years.

Gaetz’s official U.S. House bio said, “Matt was a tireless defender of President Trump and his vision for the United States during the Trump Administration, and continues to defend the former president. He has earned nicknames such as the ‘Trumpiest Congressman in Trump’s Washington’ by GQ magazine and ‘the Trumpiest Congressman’ by Rolling Stone, which he considers badges of honor.

ABC News reported, “Gaetz has been down at Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago almost every day since Election Day, helping make suggestions and input on other administration selections, sources tell ABC News. Gaetz was also seen traveling with Trump in his motorcade during his visit to Washington on Wednesday.”

Gaetz is currently being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for allegedly having “engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.”

The congressman has denied the allegations.

A years-long DOJ probe into allegations Gaetz violated sex trafficking laws and obstructed justice closed in 2023 with no charges being brought.

