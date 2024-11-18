President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election has signaled a cultural shift away from wokeness and toward freedom.

Unfortunately, public relations personnel with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders appear not to have received the memo.

After the Raiders’ 34-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, sports writer Safid Deen of USA Today asked Las Vegas star rookie tight end Brock Bowers about the Trump-inspired celebration dance Bowers performed after scoring a third-quarter touchdown. After that, according to Deen, the Raiders’ PR team abruptly ended the rookie’s media availability.

Bowers did have a chance to answer the question before the PR team took action.

“I’ve seen everyone do it,” Bowers said according to Deen, who posted the reply to the social media platform X.

In fact, the rookie left no doubt that he had the president-elect in mind while celebrating.

“I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC, so I saw it and thought it was cool,” Bowers added.

Alas, Deen had no chance to follow up on the rookie’s comment.

“Raiders PR ended his postgame availability after my question,” the sports writer posted.

Asked Brock Bowers about his Trump TD celly: “I’ve seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.” Raiders PR ended his postgame availability after my question. pic.twitter.com/YtXzCsFmoe — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) November 17, 2024

Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, UFC fighter Jon Jones punctuated his victory by performing the Trump dance in front of the president-elect.

Jon Jones just won his UFC fight and did the Trump dance. pic.twitter.com/0yXSF20pUU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 17, 2024

During a post-fight interview, Jones also gave glory to Jesus Christ. In fact, the fighter made that acknowledgement first. Only then did he express gratitude to Trump.

“I’m proud to be a Christian American champion,” Jones said.

The best part of UFC309 was Jon Jones honoring our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in front of millions. Day by day since Nov 5th, it feels like this country is finally moving in the right direction. 🙌🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/u3JEFUoxDq — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 18, 2024

In other words, the culture has totally shifted.

Meanwhile, the feel-good moments came one after another during Sunday’s NFL games.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Detroit Lions defensive end Za’Darius Smith and several of their respective teammates joined Bowers in celebrating big plays by performing the Trump dance.

Za’Darius Smith, Brock Bowers and Calvin Ridley all perform the Trump YMCA dance on NFL Sunday. There is still a lot of football left. pic.twitter.com/yVpdIgDTtA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 17, 2024

And those moments came one week after teammates joined San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in the same celebration.

Yesterday: fined $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat Today: celebrates with the iconic Trump dance after a sack In a world of Colin Kaepernicks, be a Nick Bosa pic.twitter.com/eUBoZ6cXzI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 10, 2024

Is the NFL woke? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (31 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

Apparently, however, the Raiders PR team wanted to silence Bowers before the rookie could elaborate on his Trump-inspired celebration.

In fact, according to NBC’s Pro Football Talk, video of the Deen-Bowers exchange does not appear on the Raiders’ website. Nor does it appear on the team’s YouTube page. Moreover, the Dolphins provided a transcript of the interview that does not include the Deen-Bowers exchange.

Furthermore, as evidenced by the comments section in the post below, X users have accused the NFL on CBS of editing the Trump dance out of the Bowers touchdown highlight.

Mark Davis LOVING the Brock Bowers TD pic.twitter.com/AphfhH5QAx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2024

Of course, CBS does have a history of editing its media in a manner designed to suppress enthusiasm for Trump.

No matter, though, for the culture has shifted thanks to Trump and his new buddy, X owner Elon Musk.

In fact, veteran actress Justine Bateman encapsulated the current mood as well as anyone has.

“Decompressing from walking on eggshells for the past four years,” Bateman posted on Nov. 8.

Decompressing from walking on eggshells for the past four years. — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 8, 2024

Indeed, the time has come to ignore the woke scolds and censors. Thanks in large part to Musk’s X, the petty tyrants in PR departments and on establishment networks have no power to prevent us from celebrating our love of country and of the president-elect who has sacrificed so much to save it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.