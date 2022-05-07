Goldendoodle Puppy Mill Bust: 'Cruel' Situation Results in 35 Dogs Being Removed from Property

There are few things as adorable as a brand-new, roly-poly puppy, and many families who want to bring a pet into their lives opt to start fresh, with a pup of their favorite breed.

Sadly, many of the most popular or so-called designer breeds available are overbred, and puppies are churned out of breeding operations that are not managed responsibly. That doesn’t affect the price of the pups, though: Many still cost thousands of dollars.

When the Greater Birmingham Humane Society learned about a hoarding case in Birmingham, Alabama, they knew they couldn’t handle the overwhelming situation on their own.







Turning to the BISSELL Pet Foundation and working with the Harbor Humane Society in Michigan, they were able to remove 35 goldendoodles after the owner agreed to turn them over, according to WZZM-TV.

Within hours of hearing about the situation, Harbor Humane had a transport van on the way, ready to help with the operation.



“These dogs are NOT in good condition,” a post from Harbor Humane read. “They are severely matted, under socialized (they come out of their shells around their fur-friends), and not spayed/neutered. They are already being groomed, and getting all the love and care they deserve of course.

“This is what a large scale breeding operation looks like, and it has got to stop.

“For the sake of these animals, and for shelter who are bursting at the seems nationwide — we have to do better. PLEASE consider adopting from your local shelter (where, guess what, you can find purebreds too, and plenty of mixed breeds that are just as wonderful. as these mixed breeds!).”







Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, also used the opportunity to plead with viewers to reconsider buying puppies from unknown or questionable sources.

“The neglect and cruelty that these dogs endured in the name of profit is heartbreaking,” she said, according to WZZM-TV. “Puppy mills tax our sheltering system and cause pain to the dogs and the families that unknowingly purchase sick puppies.







“If you want to find a puppy for your family, please consider adopting from an animal shelter. If you cannot find what you’re looking for there, do your homework and find a responsible breeder that allows you to visit their property and see all of the dogs.”

The dogs required grooming and vet care, and will eventually be available for adoption through Harbor Humane and several surrounding shelters.







According to the executive director of Harbor Humane, Jen Self-Aulgur, the families who adopt these dogs will have a long road of patience and trust-building ahead of them — but she also said that it’s one of the most rewarding experiences a pet owner can have.

“These dogs won’t ever breed again,” she added, WZZM-TV reported. “They won’t ever have to fend for themselves, you know, outside. They’ll have a home. They’ll have a family, and that’s something that they wouldn’t have had a chance for otherwise.”

