Professional golfer Bud Cauley isn’t happy after a major tournament in San Francisco, where he was the victim of a property crime while playing in the PGA Championship.

The golfer was in the city to play at TPC Harding Park when his SUV was broken into.

The tournament ended Sunday.

Cauley posted on Instagram that his back window was smashed out and that when he called the police, they refused to come out because they were inundated with other calls.

Cauley, a 30-year-old from Florida, left a less-than-glowing review of San Francisco on social media.

TRENDING: Mainstream Media Exploits Death of Adopted Child with COVID, Minimize Her Numerous Other Health Conditions

“[TPC] Harding is a great golf course but you can have the rest of that place,” he wrote on Instagram. “My car window got busted in yesterday, in the middle of a busy street and someone stole my backpack.”

He stated he “called 911 and couldn’t get a police officer to come because they were so overworked with crime.”

A photo from the scene showed the golfer’s back driver’s-side window smashed out.

The reported crime occurred during the PGA Championship, a major tournament that was held Thursday through Sunday at the luxury TPC course.

Would you visit San Francisco or another major Democrat-run city right now? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Cauley tied for 37th, finishing with a 1-under-par 279. Collin Morikawa, a 23-year-old Las Vegas resident, won with a 13-under 267.

Collin Morikawa had a weekend to remember at TPC Harding Park. He won the PGA Championship for his 1st career major title & did so by shooting 129 (65-64) over the final two rounds. That’s the best score in the final two rounds of a major by any player all-time. pic.twitter.com/kuiWk7D7Dd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 9, 2020

Collin Morikawa’s only fumble of the day came after he won at TPC Harding Park. 😂

pic.twitter.com/IgNpO2Ow1V — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 9, 2020

RELATED: PGA Tour Golfer Wins Tournament a Week After Coming Under Fire for 'Blue Lives Matter' Bracelet

But while golfers faced off at the immaculate course, San Francisco’s crime problems continued outside, where an SUV driven by a professional athlete wasn’t safe in broad daylight.

In fact, the city led the country in property crime as of late May, according to City Journal.

The San Francisco area also is experiencing a spike in violent crimes, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The newspaper said homicides are up 14 percent in the Bay Area in the first half of 2020.

Still, officials in the Democrat-run city announced last month they would partially defund their police department amid a nationwide movement to defund those agencies.

Mayor London Breed announced the San Francisco Police Department would lose $120 million in funding over the next two years when the city’s new budget is released, KGO-TV reported.

“With this budget, we are listening to the community and prioritizing investments in the African-American community around housing, mental health and wellness, workforce development, economic justice, education, advocacy and accountability,” Breed said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.