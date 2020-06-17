Do you enjoy watching fictional 80-year-old Oscar-winning films with patronizing disclaimers?

If so, you’ll be thoroughly served by HBO Max when you stream the classic 1939 film “Gone with the Wind.”

In addition to being entertained by the time-tested story of love and heartache set during the Civil War, you can be re-educated on behalf of HBO and its parent company, WarnerMedia, by University of Chicago professor Jacqueline Stewart.

“Gone with the Wind” was pulled by HBO Max a week ago after it was deemed no longer appropriate in its original context.

“‘Gone with the Wind’ is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” an HBO Max representative told Variety.

The representative added that it would be “irresponsible” not to add context to the film’s “racist” depictions of its characters.

But the film is coming back, and Stewart will ensure you get that context by way of a disclaimer before viewing the film, which she assures you is racist.

In an Op-Ed published by CNN on Saturday, Stewart decried the fictional film, its depiction of the Antebellum South and its effects on popular culture.

Stewart criticized “Gone with the Wind” as “a prime text for examining expressions of white supremacy in popular culture.

“‘Gone with the Wind’ taps into longstanding myths about the gentility of the antebellum South. The film’s lavish costumes, magnificent plantation sets and sweeping Technicolor cinematography render Scarlett O’Hara’s romances and economic tribulations in grand melodramatic fashion,” she wrote.

“As the title indicates, ‘Gone with the Wind’ looks back nostalgically at idyllic days that are no more (because they never were).

“By harkening back to the great old days, plantation dramas invite white viewers to imagine appealing but false pedigrees. When working class and poor white viewers identify with a noble white lineage, for example, they might be less likely to form what could be beneficial alliances with their Black working class and poor counterparts,” she added.

To be positively sure that viewers don’t romanticize the film, Stewart will offer a forward, warning you of the fictional film’s subtle depictions of racism and historical inaccuracies the way she sees them.

“I will provide an introduction placing the film in its multiple historical contexts. For me, this is an opportunity to think about what classic films can teach us,” she announced.

“Right now, people are turning to movies for racial re-education, and the top-selling books on Amazon are about anti-racism and racial inequality. If people are really doing their homework, we may be poised to have our most informed, honest and productive national conversations yet about Black lives on screen and off,” Stewart concluded.

Take the popcorn out of the microwave, have a seat on your sofa and enjoy the comfort of your at-home virtual re-education camp.

Being reprogrammed by liberals will only cost you about $15 a month after your free trial offer from the generous and virtuous people at HBO expires.

But, you’ll have full access to HBO’s large catalog of movies and original series.

Be careful, though. I just looked, and the company hasn’t yet added a disclaimer warning that TV mob boss Tony Soprano isn’t a big fan of black people on HBO’s hit show “The Sopranos.”

WARNING: the following video contains vulgar language that some viewers might find offensive:

Perhaps someone should alert the network, so that viewers don’t mistakenly romanticize Tony’s prejudicial comments while they idealize stereotypical Italian-American mob stranglings, dismemberments, shakedowns and gratuitous scenes glorifying adultery.

That might force HBO to go back and pull arguably the greatest show of all time from its streaming service — which might hurt the company financially.

Or you could just cancel HBO and all companies which treat you with contempt by asserting that you don’t have the ability to think for yourself.

Conservatives ceded popular culture to leftists decades ago. If we aren’t going to challenge their propaganda, we should cancel them.

