'Good Morning America' Co-Host Michael Strahan's Unexplained Absence Stretches to a Third Week

Michael Strahan, who cohosts ABC’s “Good Morning America” and is crucial to FOX’s NFL coverage on Sundays has been absent from work for more than two weeks.

According to ABC, the former professional football star will not be back at the “GMA” desk at all this week. The network issued a statement to People magazine after fans became curious about his absence.

Strahan has not appeared on ABC’s flagship morning show since Oct. 26. He also has not appeared on “FOX NFL Sunday” during his time away from “GMA.”

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” a representative with ABC told People.

The network added, “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

People further reported that Strahan is in good health and is away from television temporarily while dealing with what the outlet described as a “personal matter.”

That was confirmed on Sunday by Strahan’s FOX colleague Curt Menefee, People reported.

Strahan is prone to missing Mondays on ABC, as his Sunday schedule forces him to travel from Los Angeles for NFL coverage and back to New York with a short layover.

But his weeks-long absence has had his fans scratching their heads.

Do you watch a morning television show? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Over the past few weeks, his spot on ABC in the mornings has been covered by “Nightline” anchor Juju Chang and Linset Davis of ABC’s “World News Tonight.”

Strahan has not posted on his X page since Oct. 26 when he promoted the ABC game show “The $100,000 Pyramid,” which he also hosts.

I hope our wonderful contestant changed her password! LOL See you tonight at 10/9c for a new episode of #100KPYRAMID on ABC! @SMAC @PyramidABC pic.twitter.com/1FyjGISdMq — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) October 25, 2023

Strahan has been on “Good Morning America” since 2016 when he left “Live with Kelly and Michael,” which he first joined in 2012.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year retired from professional football after his team, the New York Giants, stunned the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in February 2008.

Strahan recorded one sack against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the game to help his team come away with a 17-14 victory.

The win spoiled a perfect season for the Patriots, who in 2007 were the only NFL team other than the 1972 Miami Dolphins to navigate an entire season undefeated.

Strahan played his entire professional career with the Giants. The seven-time Pro Bowler had his number retired by the team in 2021.

Strahan’s 22.5 sacks during the 2001 season still stand as the most ever recorded in a single season in the history of the NFL.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.