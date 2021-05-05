Good Samaritan Jumps Off Bridge Into Bay to Rescue Toddler Ejected from Car During Horrific Collision

On Sunday afternoon, on a bridge over a bay in Ocean City, Maryland, eight lives were hanging in the balance.

Five cars were involved in an accident on the Route 90 bridge, and one — a truck — was precariously teetering over the Assawoman Bay after slamming into the guardrail.

One of the eight victims was a toddler who was thrown from the truck into the bay. By some miracle, a good Samaritan noticed, stopped and immediately jumped in after her.

According to a report from the Ocean City Police Department, the toddler was in her car seat when she was ejected from the vehicle, and the good Samaritan (who asked to remain anonymous) was able to get to her before the two were picked up by a boat that was nearby.

All eight were taken to hospitals, and the toddler was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital.

Rob Korb, a witness who — according to his photography website — has spent time as a forensic fire investigator and crime scene photographer and is currently a senior deputy fire marshal for Worcester County, was able to not only start responding to the accident but captured shots of it as well.

“I drove up on this accident today just moments after it occurred,” he shared. “I immediately grabbed my radio and advised incoming units we had 5 vehicles involved, one hanging over the side of the bridge and two patients in the water.

“I requested police shut the road down in both directions and to start marine rescue units for the victims in the water and a heavy rescue assignment for the vehicle over the rail.

“As the story unfolded, a head on collision resulted in an infant female to become ejected from the truck on the rail and landed in the bay below unconscious.

“A Good Samaritan jumped in after the child and initiated CPR and were rescued by a nearby boater who took them to land …

“My fellow members of the Ocean City Fire Department and neighboring jurisdictions did an amazing job as expected. I’ve been on some crazy jobs over the years but this one will be one to remember.”

It was a miracle in its own right that Korb was in the right place at the right time and able to respond so quickly, but he said the real hero is the person who jumped in after the toddler.

“The real hero in this situation is the good Samaritan that jumped in to provide life saving measures for the infant,” he told CNN. “I’d like to shake his hand or buy him a beer or both someday.”

Police said due to the complexity of the case, the investigation of the accident is ongoing.

They also said in their report that as of Monday, all eight victims were doing well and went home “with the exception of the 2-year-old child who remains in stable condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital.”

