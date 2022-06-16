Share
Lifestyle

Good Samaritan Killed While Trying to Help Stranded Car Accident Victim: 'It Shows Her Character'

 By Amanda Thomason  June 16, 2022 at 3:35pm
Share

A family and community are grieving after the loss of 46-year-old Courtney Stockton, who stopped early one morning to help a stranded motorist and ended up sacrificing her life.

It was just after midnight on Monday in Jacksonville, Florida, when something happened between two cars on the Southside Connector coming from the entrance ramp of Trednick Parkway.

At first, authorities thought the incident was a hit-and-run, but after further investigation, they believe it was the result of road rage or a similar circumstance, though they do not have a description of the other vehicle involved, according to WJXT-TV.

Whatever the cause, a truck ended up spinning around and then disabled, facing the wrong way on an inside lane.

Seeing the truck facing oncoming traffic, Stockton got out to help the driver, who turned out to be a 22-year-old man from Texas. She left her own car on the road.

Trending:
White House Press Secretary Laughs and Deflects When Don Lemon Asks the Tough Question About Biden

They were both standing next to his truck door when an oncoming car hit the disabled truck. The driver couldn’t see either car and ran into the truck head-on, causing it to hit both the truck driver and Stockton.

The driver spun out. She was wearing a seatbelt, but had to be rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

The young truck driver was also rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Stockton died on the scene.

Another driver almost crashed into the wreck that night and told reporters that it was nearly impossible to tell that anyone was stopped on the road.

“My first reaction was I just wished there was more of an indication that the area was blocked off because I could have hit somebody,” Brian Hatten said.

“I wish there was more indication that the road was blocked off.”

While the identity of the good Samaritan was not known at first, she was later identified by her family. Stockton’s aunt, Kim Kestner, said that the whole thing was a tragedy.

“It shows her character,” Kestner said. “She, she — stopped to help somebody. She was so special, Courtney was, I mean … I’m sorry. It’s just, it’s a tragic… She was 46. And the young man she stopped to help was only in his 20s.”

Related:
Officers Save Driver and Passenger from Burning Car: 'Things Could Have Gone Much Worse'

To make matters worse, Kestner and Stockton’s mother had to do quite a bit of legwork before they could claim her personal belongings or her body. They had to go to Stockton’s apartment in Arlington, Texas, to get her birth certificate and prove her identity.

“Our dilemmas were every — all her possessions, her wallet, her phone and everything was with Florida Highway Patrol, so we had to prove — and I had to find a birth certificate or a passport, and I just got it from her apartment,” Kestner said.

“I’m a firm believer that God will get us through this.”



Stockton was also the assistant manager at Chart House Restaurant. On Tuesday, the whole restaurant was closed to allow staff the space to grieve.

The family said that Stockton’s memorial will be held on Saturday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Middleburg, Florida.

Meanwhile, Kestner has a request for the person who started the whole ordeal.

“They just need to contact the Florida Highway Patrol,” she said. “It’s not worth, just… if you were drinking, if you were on drugs, whatever, just come and just, you know, fess up.

“You’ll always be looking over your shoulder if you do not.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Good Samaritan Killed While Trying to Help Stranded Car Accident Victim: 'It Shows Her Character'
Officers Save Driver and Passenger from Burning Car: 'Things Could Have Gone Much Worse'
Inmates Recognized for Their Good Deed After Rushing to Save Deputy Being Strangled by Another Inmate
Maggots and Matted Hair: Dog Thrown Next to Rescue's Dumpster Endured Years of 'Neglect and Torment'
Authorities Find 47 Cats in Car at a Minnesota Rest Stop on 'Sweltering' Hot Day
See more...

Conversation