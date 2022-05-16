Share
Good Samaritan Rescues Driver from Burning Car Right Before Car Explodes, Trapping First Responders

 May 16, 2022
On Friday evening in Hamblen County, Tennessee, an accident involving multiple vehicles nearly claimed at least one life and put several others immediately in harm’s way.

As Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad, Inc. was headed toward the multi-vehicle collision, a good Samaritan was taking a risk trying to save a person trapped inside one of the damaged cars.



The car had caught on fire and could explode at any moment. Flames leaped from the vehicle and started to make their way into the woods along the road.

The nameless hero was able to remove the person, and when first responders arrived, they moved down the hill a bit to continue treating the patient.

But then the flames on the burning car made it to the fuel tank, and the explosion rocked the immediate area, catching more of the hillside on fire and trapping the first responders and the patient.

“The patient was down the hillside where emergency personnel were working on the patient when the fuel tank ruptured sending fire all around and endangering the emergency personnel as well as cutting off their main route back up an embankment through thick woods and where other emergency personnel were arriving,” Morristown Emergency posted.



“Fire extinguishers were used to push the fire back momentarily until Fire arrived on scene.”

Thankfully, multiple crews responded to the incident and were able to put out the flames.



“This was a massive team effort along with Hamblen County SO and THP assisting along with all the other agencies,” the post continued.

“The patient was successfully taken out of the woods and loaded into a medic unit where Lifestar personnel went with EMS transporting emergency traffic to UT Med Center.

“We want to thank our fellow agencies for working hard to overcome some extreme circumstances as well as the bystanders that risked their own life to pull a stranger from a burning vehicle.”

While the names of those involved in rescuing the imperiled patient have not been shared, hopefully they know just how much of a difference they made in the victim’s life.

