Good Samaritan Trying to Help with Car Accident Is Hospitalized After Hit and Run

Part of being a good Samaritan is placing yourself in a precarious situation for the benefit of others, an action that is selfless because of the inherent risk it involves.

Sometimes, the good Samaritan’s good deed is “rewarded” with a difficult circumstance, and instead of walking away victorious, the hero becomes a victim.

A young woman named Latoria “Tori” Maynez was trying to help with an accident that took place in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning when she herself was hit by a car and ended up hospitalized.

GoFundMe started for good Samaritan who was hit by a car while trying to help crash victims in Colorado Springs, suspect still at large https://t.co/ORROVAEocw — KKTV 11 News (@KKTV11News) May 18, 2022

It was around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway when the first accident took place, according to KKTV.

Tori was one of several who stopped to try to assist the drivers. As she helped, a passing car struck her and then took off.

Thankfully she wasn’t killed in the incident, but she was taken to the hospital and has numerous injuries.

Police are now asking for help from anyone who witnessed or might know something about the incident.







“My daughter Latoria Maynez was the Good Samaritan that was hit by a car this morning,” Ratri Highfield Maynez posted on Facebook.

“Please contact the police department if you have any information.

“We’re lucky that she’s still alive and not paralyzed, she has suffered bodily injuries and we’d really like the person that ran her over caught. Please forward this information. Thank you.”

A friend of Tori’s mother also started a GoFundMe for Tori to help offset the cost of the medical bills coming her way.

Good Samaritan – Tori needs our help! https://t.co/qyLUxmyBpE — PJ Williams (@Pdubjr) May 19, 2022

“Tori is like a daughter to me and she was in a horrible accident on Sunday morning,” Christy Dunfee wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Tori is an amazing person and always goes out of her way to help others.

“She was the Good Samaritan (she had stopped to help victims of a car crash) that is a victim of a pedestrian hit and run on May 15th in Colorado Springs.

“Tori will be in the hospital for a couple of weeks and is being treated for severe injuries. Tori is looking at weeks of healing and a long recovery.”

So far, a little over $2,000 in donations have come in, and as of yet a suspect has not been identified.

