Share
Lifestyle

Good Samaritan Trying to Help with Car Accident Is Hospitalized After Hit and Run

 By Amanda Thomason  May 19, 2022 at 12:51pm
Share

Part of being a good Samaritan is placing yourself in a precarious situation for the benefit of others, an action that is selfless because of the inherent risk it involves.

Sometimes, the good Samaritan’s good deed is “rewarded” with a difficult circumstance, and instead of walking away victorious, the hero becomes a victim.

A young woman named Latoria “Tori” Maynez was trying to help with an accident that took place in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning when she herself was hit by a car and ended up hospitalized.

Trending:
Elon Musk Announces Twitter Deal 'Cannot Move Forward' Unless CEO Proves Key Claim

It was around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway when the first accident took place, according to KKTV.

Tori was one of several who stopped to try to assist the drivers. As she helped, a passing car struck her and then took off.

Thankfully she wasn’t killed in the incident, but she was taken to the hospital and has numerous injuries.

Police are now asking for help from anyone who witnessed or might know something about the incident.



“My daughter Latoria Maynez was the Good Samaritan that was hit by a car this morning,” Ratri Highfield Maynez posted on Facebook.

“Please contact the police department if you have any information.

“We’re lucky that she’s still alive and not paralyzed, she has suffered bodily injuries and we’d really like the person that ran her over caught. Please forward this information. Thank you.”

A friend of Tori’s mother also started a GoFundMe for Tori to help offset the cost of the medical bills coming her way.

Related:
Teen Siblings Trapped After Digging Hole at Beach: Brother Dies, Sister Barely Makes It Out

“Tori is like a daughter to me and she was in a horrible accident on Sunday morning,” Christy Dunfee wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Tori is an amazing person and always goes out of her way to help others.

“She was the Good Samaritan (she had stopped to help victims of a car crash) that is a victim of a pedestrian hit and run on May 15th in Colorado Springs.

“Tori will be in the hospital for a couple of weeks and is being treated for severe injuries. Tori is looking at weeks of healing and a long recovery.”

So far, a little over $2,000 in donations have come in, and as of yet a suspect has not been identified.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Good Samaritan Trying to Help with Car Accident Is Hospitalized After Hit and Run
Teen Siblings Trapped After Digging Hole at Beach: Brother Dies, Sister Barely Makes It Out
Video: Good Samaritan and Police Team Up to Save Elderly Dog Stuck in Arizona Canal
Woman Pinned in Flipped, Burning Car Faces Certain Death Until Firefighter Gives Her His Oxygen Mask
Owner Asks for Help After Car with Beloved Dog Inside Is Stolen, Damaged and Found Empty
See more...

Conversation