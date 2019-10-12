Good Samaritan Saves Woman's Life in Gas Station Bathroom: 'God Was Speaking to Me'

A Georgia man miraculously helped saved a stranger’s life inside of a gas station bathroom.

Now he’s saying God put him there “in the right place at the right time.”

Buddy Prince was at his local RaceTrac purchasing a hot dog and soda when a woman rushed out of the women’s restroom.

Panicked, the woman said there was an unconscious woman lying on the bathroom floor.

Without much thought, Prince said he ran immediately into the restroom to see if he could help.

“She was completely blue in the face and I checked her pulse,” Prince told WAGA-TV.

“She had no pulse. I put my fingers up to her nose and she wasn’t breathing. Quite honestly, I thought she had already passed away.”

He said he had just learned how to administer CPR at his church last week so he put his new skills into action until first responders arrived.

Now, Prince believes that God had better plans for his gas station run for a hotdog and soda — something he said he doesn’t normally do.

“I think this is just God’s way of putting the right person in the right place at the right time and help save a life,” he said.

Firefighters responded in about minutes and were able to quickly transport her to a nearby hospital. According to WAGA, the woman suffered from a seizure.

Prince also said he heard God’s voice before rushing in to save the unconscious woman.

“Something just told me, like God was speaking to me to go in there and you can help this person,” Prince said.

This is not the first time someone helped saved a life only days after getting trained in CPR.

In April 2018, a high school boy named Anthony Rosa Compres helped save a man’s life 2 weeks after his school held a mandatory CPR training.

Student saves life just days after learning CPR at high school https://t.co/wFxrFcnqeX pic.twitter.com/uAXoKfdHU0 — KFOR (@kfor) April 14, 2018

Mark Hurley, who is with the American Heart Association, says that Compres’ story, much like Prince’s, is a great example of why it’s so important to get certified.

“It’s great anytime you hear a success story and you hear it kinda often, ‘Yeah I just learned CPR and then I used it like two weeks later,’” he said, “It just proves that it works.”

