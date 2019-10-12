SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Good Samaritan Saves Woman's Life in Gas Station Bathroom: 'God Was Speaking to Me'

RaceTrac gas station sign and logo.Eric Glenn / ShutterstockRaceTrac gas station sign and logo. (Eric Glenn / Shutterstock)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 12, 2019 at 9:08am
Print

A Georgia man miraculously helped saved a stranger’s life inside of a gas station bathroom.

Now he’s saying God put him there “in the right place at the right time.”

Buddy Prince was at his local RaceTrac purchasing a hot dog and soda when a woman rushed out of the women’s restroom.

Panicked, the woman said there was an unconscious woman lying on the bathroom floor.

Without much thought, Prince said he ran immediately into the restroom to see if he could help.

TRENDING: Here’s the Anti-Joe Biden Ad That Biden’s Team Tried To Get Banned from Facebook

“She was completely blue in the face and I checked her pulse,” Prince told WAGA-TV.

“She had no pulse. I put my fingers up to her nose and she wasn’t breathing. Quite honestly, I thought she had already passed away.”

He said he had just learned how to administer CPR at his church last week so he put his new skills into action until first responders arrived.

Now, Prince believes that God had better plans for his gas station run for a hotdog and soda — something he said he doesn’t normally do.

Would you be able to save a stranger's life by administering CPR?

“I think this is just God’s way of putting the right person in the right place at the right time and help save a life,” he said.

Firefighters responded in about minutes and were able to quickly transport her to a nearby hospital. According to WAGA, the woman suffered from a seizure.

Prince also said he heard God’s voice before rushing in to save the unconscious woman.

“Something just told me, like God was speaking to me to go in there and you can help this person,” Prince said.

RELATED: Security Guard Survives After Lying Unconscious in Sun 7 Hours with Fire Ants on His Face

This is not the first time someone helped saved a life only days after getting trained in CPR.

In April 2018, a high school boy named Anthony Rosa Compres helped save a man’s life 2 weeks after his school held a mandatory CPR training.

Mark Hurley, who is with the American Heart Association, says that Compres’ story, much like Prince’s, is a great example of why it’s so important to get certified.

“It’s great anytime you hear a success story and you hear it kinda often, ‘Yeah I just learned CPR and then I used it like two weeks later,’” he said, “It just proves that it works.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Good Samaritan Saves Woman's Life in Gas Station Bathroom: 'God Was Speaking to Me'
After Anti-Police Homework Outrages Parents, School District Calls Assignment ‘Inappropriate’
Mom Battling Cancer Surprised by Andy Grammer with Backstage 'Don't Give Up On Me' Performance
Baby in Video Hears Mother's Voice for Very First Time Thanks to Cochlear Implants
Famous Faces Who Passed Away in September 2019
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×