Google Responds After Trump Alleges Massive Bias — ‘We Continually Work to Improve Google…’

A tech-industry titan responded to a predawn Twitter attack from President Donald Trump, denying his accusation that Google’s search engine is politically biased against his administration.

As The Western Journal previously reported, Trump suggested the company had potentially violated the law in an apparent response to a PJ Media report showing a majority of search results concerning his presidency came from sources the conservative site deemed “liberal.”

A spokesperson for Google responded to the criticism later in the day, denying any intentional bias while vowing to continue improving the accuracy of its results.

“When users type queries into the Google Search bar, our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds,” the statement read.

According to the spokesperson, there is no political element included in the algorithms used to predict the most relevant responses to Google searches.

“Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” the spokesperson said.

According to the statement, the innovative methods Google uses to provide search results is constantly being refined.

“Every year, we issue hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries,” the spokesperson said. “We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

Obviously taking a dimmer opinion of Google’s professed nonpartisan status, Trump broadly threatened to take action against Google for its alleged censorship of conservative news outlets.

“Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media,” Trump tweeted. “In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out.”

In the second of a pair of related tweets, he called it a “very serious situation” that “will be addressed!”

Tweets posted later in the day that appeared to have replaced the earlier messages echoed the same sentiment.

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

“Illegal?” he wrote. “96% of……..results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous.”

Shortly after Trump posted the initial tweets early Tuesday morning, his economic adviser indicated that the administration has been studying the claims in an effort to determine whether the government should intervene to regulate the company’s behavior.

“We’ll let you know,” Larry Kudlow said. “We’re taking a look at it.”

