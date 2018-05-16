Georgia gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams said the decision by YouTube to remove one of his campaign ads from its site for violating its “hate speech” policy will not silence his message about illegal immigration.

The ad, which was posted to YouTube on Williams’ channel Tuesday, showed the Republican candidate proudly introducing his campaign’s “deportation bus tour.“ Williams used an old prison bus and repainted it with various campaign slogans, including a warning on the back of his bus that reads, “Danger! Murderers, Rapists, Kidnappers, Child Molestors (sic) and Other Criminals on Board.”

In the ad, Williams spoke about his strong support for the federal 287(g) immigration program, in which local and state authorities work closely with federal immigration officials to turn over criminal illegal aliens for processing and eventual deportation.

In Williams’ words, that program would “fill this bus with illegals and send them back to where they came from.”

Williams said he would drive the bus to sanctuary cities in Georgia as part of his campaign.

“We’re not just gonna track them and watch them roam around our state, we’re gonna put ’em on this bus and send ’em home,” Williams said.

“If you’re as tired as I am of politicians that do nothing but talk and you want to see this bus filled with illegals, vote Michael Williams on May 22,” he said.

But early Wednesday, the video was pulled from YouTube and replaced by a message that read, “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s policy on hate speech.”

Williams blasted the move in a statement.

“They are doing everything they can to keep our message from reaching voters with the truth. They will not silence me nor our movement,” he said in a statement. “When I am governor, Georgia will have the toughest anti-illegal alien laws in the nation. Period. Perhaps YouTube’s executives would like to move their families into an area that has been destroyed by illegals. It might give them perspective.”

But in an interesting twist, the ad was visible again on YouTube by midday Wednesday. While there were several stories in the media early Wednesday about the ad being taken down, there were no stories mentioning that YouTube had seemingly reversed its decision.

Williams, who is currently a state senator serving in the Georgia legislature, is one of seven candidates in the crowded field of Republicans vying to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Nathan Deal in the November election.

According to a recent poll released by the University of Georgia, Williams drew only about 3.2 percent support among respondents, placing him fifth in the field of seven. However, 33 percent of those polled remained undecided about who they will vote for.

This is not the first campaign ad by a gubernatorial candidate in this year’s Georgia primary to attract national attention.

Current Secretary of State Brian Kemp released an ad titled “Jake,” which features Kemp — a strong supporter of the Second Amendment — interviewing a nervous potential suitor for one of his daughters to see if he is acceptable dating material. As Kemp and the teenage boy talk, the candidate is cleaning a double-barrel shotgun while numerous other handguns and rifles can be seen in the surrounding background.

Critics said the image of the seemingly being pointed toward a teen was inappropriate.

The primary is May 22.

