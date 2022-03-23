GOP Conducting Voter Registration Drives at Gas Stations Nationwide

Republicans are taking it to the streets, or more specifically the nation’s gas stations, to register people to vote.

The GOP is counting on voters making the connection that President Joe Biden’s energy policies are largely to blame for the spike in gas prices.

A newly released Emerson College poll shows 39 percent of those surveyed blame the Biden administration, 21 percent blame sanctions on Russia and 18 percent think the oil companies are the problem. The poll was conducted from Friday to Sunday among 1,023 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

A year ago, shortly after Biden took office, the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $2.88, and it has been on the rise since, according to the American Automobile Association.

The national average currently sits at $4.24 — a 47 percent increase.

“It’s the Biden gas hike. … This is actually the one promise Joe Biden kept. He wanted to kill American energy. He’s done it, and we’re paying at the pump for it,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News on Monday.

“He won’t even open it up, knowing that Americans are struggling, so it is the Biden gas hike, and we’re taking advantage and registering voters across the country at gas stations,” she stated.

Americans are struggling to pay the #BidenGasHike.

Ben Petersen, communications director for Arizona’s RNC, told The Hill, “Arizonans are frustrated with paying the record-high gas prices we’ve seen recently. This is an issue that affects almost every single Arizonan.”

“There’s no doubt that everyone is feeling the pain at the pump, so a gas station right now may be the very best possible place for one of our volunteers to have a conversation with someone and get someone signed up to vote,” he added.

Volunteers also registered people to vote in North Carolina over the weekend.

“NC knows that Democrats’ energy policies have driven gasoline prices to record highs and we need [GOP] majorities in the House and Senate to unleash [American energy]!” North Carolina Republican Party chairman Michael Whatley tweeted.

Biden has sought to blame the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the gas price increases.

“Let’s be absolutely clear about why prices are high now. They’re high for two reasons. One was COVID — the way the global economy works,” he said in remarks to the National League of Cities last week.

“Now, the second big reason for inflation is Vladimir Putin,” Biden argued. “Make no mistake — the current spike in gas prices is largely the fault of Vladimir Putin.”

The president also blamed oil producers.

“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,” Biden tweeted last week. “Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.”

According to MarketWatch, the price of a barrel of oil was $114.20 on Wednesday.

In the early days of his presidency, Biden signed executive orders under the auspices of addressing climate change that suspended oil and gas exploration leasing on federal lands and reinstated an Obama-era federal fee on oil drilling operations that had been lowered significantly under former President Donald Trump.

Additionally, the Biden administration shut down oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline from Canada.

Reuters reported in January that the Department of the Interior would be scrapping a Trump administration decision to expand leasing and development in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, which is separate from ANWR.

Biden is holding fast to these policies even though the U.S. is producing over 1 million barrels of oil a day less than at its pre-pandemic high under Trump.

According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. production topped out in December 2019 at 12.9 million barrels a day, while in December 2021 it was 11.6 million. Each barrel of oil produces about 20 gallons of gasoline.

High oil prices and inflation overall are some of the reasons Republicans currently enjoy an 11 percent advantage heading into November’s midterms, according to the latest polling from Rasmussen.

