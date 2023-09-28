Amid the debate over what elected officials should wear in the halls of Congress, Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee offered some fashion advice to a Capitol Hill reporter.

While the Senate is dealing with the fallout of allowing Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to show up to work in shorts and hoodies, Burchett made it clear he supports men dressing appropriately.

In a video clip, the Republican was approached by a reporter, who asked him about former President Donald Trump’s comments on negotiations to keep the government running after this month.

“Representative, do you support Trump’s call to shut down the government?” the reporter asked.

Burchett paused for a moment before he said, “He has not called me.”

The lawmaker then sized up the reporter, who was wearing a button-down shirt, khaki shorts and black socks.

Burchett said, “And I do not — I do not — support you wearing black socks with short pants.”

The congressman walked away without another word.

Burchett shared the clip on X on Wednesday and referred to the reporter as a “Democrat operative.”

My confrontation with a Democrat operative over ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ calling for a shutdown. pic.twitter.com/gR3hNn2d9l — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) September 27, 2023

The video had 1.4 million views as of Thursday.

Scott Wong of NBC News shared Burchett’s post and commented, “There’s still a dress code on the House side … and [Burchett] is enforcing it!”

There’s still a dress code on the House side … and @timburchett is enforcing it! https://t.co/qY7MSSY4wH — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 27, 2023

Burchett shared that post and commented, “Amen.”

The lawmaker’s unsolicited fashion advice came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer relaxed the upper chamber’s informal dress code to allow Fetterman to wear lounge attire to work.

The decision was met with a bipartisan backlash.

CNN reported Thursday that Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Joe Manchin of West Virginia introduced a resolution to require business attire on the Senate floor.

The resolution passed by unanimous consent, and even Schumer agreed with it.

“Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward,” Schumer stated.

Fetterman told CNN before the vote that he would wear a suit and tie while presiding on the Senate floor.

