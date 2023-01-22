Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida has been released from the hospital after being injured Wednesday.

“The Congressman was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property yesterday afternoon,” his official Twitter account posted on Thursday.

On Saturday evening, he celebrated his return home.

“I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today. All praise and glory goes to God! Jen and I remain endlessly blessed by the prayers and support from our friends, family, and community,” he wrote.

I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the entire team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the excellent care I received. My office will provide updates next week on how my recovery will impact my return to Washington. — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 21, 2023

He also thanked those who cared for him.

“I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the entire team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the excellent care I received. My office will provide updates next week on how my recovery will impact my return to Washington,” he wrote.

The Iraq War veteran, former Army infantry officer and former sheriff of Manatee County was found by a staffer of another Florida Republican, Rep. Vern Buchanan, according to Florida Politics.

According to the Herald-Tribune, 911 caller Darrel Woodie said Steube hurt his arm and back.

“I think his left arm is scarred up pretty good,” Woodie said in the call, the outlet reported, adding that the congressman appeared “dazed.”

Woodie was working as an Amazon delivery driver when he saw the accident.

“When I saw Congressman Steube fall, I wanted to help him immediately,” Woodie said in a statement released by Buchanan’s office.

“It’s extremely fortunate that I was there to witness the accident and was able to call 911 and help get the congressman the care he needed as quickly as possible,” Woodie said.

The Herald-Tribune said Woodie told 911 that “a branch hit the ladder, took him out.”

As Woodie remained on the 911 call, he told Congressman Steube what he witnessed. Woodie told 911 the Congressman had several bruises including on his arm and back. @fox13news #sarasota #gregsteube #congressmansteube pic.twitter.com/qT6YyzRevJ — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) January 19, 2023

Steube represents Florida’s 17th congressional district, which includes Sarasota and some suburbs of Fort Myers in the southwestern part of the state as well as a large swath of central Florida.

Steube has been in Congress since 2019.

