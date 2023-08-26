GOP Debate: Disney 'Frozen' Star Josh Gad Slams Candidates' Climate Stance: 'F*** These Cowards'

Josh Gad is not happy with the Republican presidential candidates after the Wednesday debate in Milwaukee.

The Disney star, best known for his role in “Frozen,” was left fuming after the various candidates refused to affirm that climate change is caused by human activity.

“Do you believe in climate change?” the actor wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“NOT A SINGLE ONE OF THEM raises their hands. F*** every single one of these cowards.”

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

The 42-year-old actor went on to link the recent spate of wildfires to man-made global warming.

“It would be so shocking, if it wasn’t so damned predictable,” he followed up.

“The youth of this country are not morons. They see that their entire freaking world is on fire,” he continued. “They are asking you as young Conservatives the most basic softball question: do you believe in decades of science. Silence.”

Gad, who also starred Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” live-action remake, is among the countless Hollywood celebrities using their platform to rail against the Republican Party.

Earlier this year, the actor blamed a mass shooting at a Nashville Christian school by a transgender on the Republican Party’s commitment to respecting the Second Amendment.

“The GOP have decided that guns are more important than kids,” he wrote at the time. “There are no two ways to look at this situation. It doesn’t matter how many children are massacred. They have decided it is okay to let kids die. Not mind you read certain books. That’s unacceptable. But dying is fine.”

Last year, he also unloaded on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for sending around 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, a move that sparked fury among the wealthy local residents.

