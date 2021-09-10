GOP Governors Unleash on Biden's Vaccine Mandate: 'Will Fight Them to the Gates of Hell'

President Joe Biden’s plan to force American private businesses to implement vaccine mandates may be the greatest executive overreach of power in U.S. history.

The president’s administration will use the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to force all employers with 100 or more employees to require their workforces to either get vaccinated for COVID-19 or take weekly coronavirus tests indefinitely.

Requiring federal employees to vaccinate is one thing, but mandating vaccination within the private sector is an absolute overreach of power that the federal government simply does not hold constitutionally.

This is naked authoritarianism, plain and simple.

Nevertheless, Biden is going to force his new plan down Americans’ throats, and if any governor opposes his new decree, he vowed to force them to comply.

“If they’ll not help — if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way,” Biden said during his announcement of the plan on Thursday, according to a White House transcript.

Thankfully, many GOP governors aren’t going to go out with a fight.

More than two dozen of them quickly fired back at Biden, promising to fight him and his new authoritarian mandate with everything they have.

Those governors include Mississippi’s Tate Reeves, Georgia’s Brian Kemp, South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, South Carolina’s Henry McMaster, Arizona’s Doug Ducey, Arkansas’s Asa Hutchinson, Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, Montana’s Greg Gianforte, Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt, Alabama’s Kay Ivey, Missouri’s Mike Parsons and Texas’ Greg Abbott.

If you want to get a good grasp of how incredibly dangerous Biden’s new mandate is, read what these governors had to say.

Biden’s plan will only worsen our workforce shortage and further limit our economic recovery. (2/3) — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) September 9, 2021

President Biden’s vaccination mandate is unlawful and un-American. We are committed to protecting Montanans’ freedoms and liberties against this gross federal overreach. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) September 9, 2021

It is not the government’s role to dictate to private businesses what to do. Once again President Biden is demonstrating his complete disregard for individual freedoms and states’ rights. As long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in Oklahoma. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) September 9, 2021

Once again, @POTUS has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Read my full statement below. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/9BNbvenVEJ — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 9, 2021

Some governors, including Reeves, Parsons and Hutchinson, agreed that the vaccine itself is “life-saving” but still promised to protect the rights of individuals to make their own medical decisions.

The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 9, 2021

Vaccination protects us from serious illness, but the decision to get vaccinated is a private health care decision that should remain as such. My administration will always fight back against federal power grabs and government overreach that threatens to limit our freedoms. (3/3) — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 9, 2021

In response to President Biden’s Covid-19 action plan: pic.twitter.com/550XsT704V — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 9, 2021



Ducey, McMaster and Abbott all condemned the Biden administration for its assault on personal freedoms, promising to fight the order.

This dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American and will do far more harm than good. How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined? The vaccine is and should be a choice. We must and will push back. 2/2 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 9, 2021

The most notable statement among those three came from McMaster, who promised to “fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 9, 2021

Others, including Kemp and Noem, promised legal action would be taken against the administration.

I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2021

My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @joebiden files his unconstitutional rule. This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 9, 2021

To put it simply, if Biden truly wants to force these authoritarian mandates down the throats of American citizens, he better be prepared.

Why? Because Republican governors across this great country aren’t going to give up without a fight.

