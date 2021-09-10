Path 27
President Joe Biden speaks about his new plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday.
President Joe Biden speaks about his new plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

GOP Governors Unleash on Biden's Vaccine Mandate: 'Will Fight Them to the Gates of Hell'

 By Michael Austin  September 10, 2021 at 6:39am
President Joe Biden’s plan to force American private businesses to implement vaccine mandates may be the greatest executive overreach of power in U.S. history.

The president’s administration will use the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to force all employers with 100 or more employees to require their workforces to either get vaccinated for COVID-19 or take weekly coronavirus tests indefinitely.

Requiring federal employees to vaccinate is one thing, but mandating vaccination within the private sector is an absolute overreach of power that the federal government simply does not hold constitutionally.

This is naked authoritarianism, plain and simple.

Nevertheless, Biden is going to force his new plan down Americans’ throats, and if any governor opposes his new decree, he vowed to force them to comply.

“If they’ll not help — if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way,” Biden said during his announcement of the plan on Thursday, according to a White House transcript.

Thankfully, many GOP governors aren’t going to go out with a fight.

More than two dozen of them quickly fired back at Biden, promising to fight him and his new authoritarian mandate with everything they have.

Is Biden's vaccine mandate an overreach of power?

Those governors include Mississippi’s Tate Reeves, Georgia’s Brian Kemp, South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, South Carolina’s Henry McMaster, Arizona’s Doug Ducey, Arkansas’s Asa Hutchinson, Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, Montana’s Greg Gianforte, Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt, Alabama’s Kay Ivey, Missouri’s Mike Parsons and Texas’ Greg Abbott.

If you want to get a good grasp of how incredibly dangerous Biden’s new mandate is, read what these governors had to say.

Some governors, including Reeves, Parsons and Hutchinson, agreed that the vaccine itself is “life-saving” but still promised to protect the rights of individuals to make their own medical decisions.


Ducey, McMaster and Abbott all condemned the Biden administration for its assault on personal freedoms, promising to fight the order.

The most notable statement among those three came from McMaster, who promised to “fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

Others, including Kemp and Noem, promised legal action would be taken against the administration.

To put it simply, if Biden truly wants to force these authoritarian mandates down the throats of American citizens, he better be prepared.

Why? Because Republican governors across this great country aren’t going to give up without a fight.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Conversation