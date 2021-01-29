Republican lawmakers unleashed a wave of pro-life bills into Congress this week as President Joe Biden set in motion his pro-abortion agenda.

On Thursday, Biden took executive action to allow taxpayer dollars to fund abortions abroad. Days earlier, he marked the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade by promising to enshrine the ruling in law.

He also directed the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday to review Title X family planning regulations. Biden is expected to reverse a Trump rule which prohibited Title X funds from going to organizations that perform or promote abortions.

The proposed Republican bills, which are unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled Congress, were introduced the same week that the annual March for Life was scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C. The march will take place virtually this year due to security and health concerns.

Teleabortion Prevention Act And Child Custody Protection Act

Republican Texas Rep. Ron Wright reintroduced the Teleabortion Prevention Act on Friday morning. The legislation makes it a federal offense for health care providers to perform chemical abortions without examining the mother first.

Wright also reintroduced the Child Custody Protection Act, which would criminalize the transportation of minors across state lines in order to “circumvent a state law requiring parental involvement in that minor’s abortion.”

“With the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats already gunning to roll back abortion restrictions, it’s more important than ever that we continue to be a strong voice for the voiceless,” Wright said in a statement.

“Both these bills help prevent the destruction of unborn life, safeguard women’s health, and protect the conscience rights of millions of Americans. The sanctity of life has been my top priority and an issue I will continue to devote my life protecting.”

Second Chance at Life Act

Republican Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn introduced the Second Chance at Life Act on Thursday, which would require abortion clinics to provide information on the side effects of chemical abortions.

The legislation would also require abortion providers to let women know that chemical abortion, a two-drug procedure, can be reversed even after the first drug is administered.

Abortion advocates have disputed this claim.

“The Second Chance at Life Act provides hope for babies whose mothers deserve the opportunity to make a fully informed decision on any abortion,” Lamborn said in a statement. “Chemical abortions can be reversed with zero harm to the child if the pregnant mother develops second thoughts midway through the abortion process.”

SAVE Moms and Babies Act and Protecting the Dignity of Unborn Children Act

Republican Ohio Rep. Bob Latta introduced both the Support and Value Expectant Moms and Babies Act and the Protecting the Dignity of Unborn Children Act on Thursday.

The SAVE Moms and Babies Act would prevent the FDA from approving new chemical abortion drugs and abortion providers from dispensing the drugs remotely.

The Protecting the Dignity of Unborn Children Act would criminalize disposing of aborted body parts in landfills or in any navigable U.S. waters.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse reintroduced the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on Thursday, a bill he originally introduced in 2015.

He also reintroduced the legislation in 2019 after Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam suggested that a mother and doctor should be able to decide to let a baby die after birth.

The legislation requires doctors to provide professional care to babies delivered alive after a failed abortion. It also requires that such babies be transported to a hospital after being given proper care.

“Every baby deserves a fighting chance, whether she’s born in a state-of-the-art hospital or an abortion clinic in a strip mall,” Sasse said in a statement.

“A decent society can’t turn its back on these babies because compassion, truth, and love still matter.”

“A week ago, President Biden stood on the Capitol steps and said ‘with unity we can do great things. Important things. We can right wrongs.’ Well, here’s a chance to do just that,” Sasse said.

Dignity For Aborted Children Act

Republican Indiana Reps. Jackie Walorski and Jim Banks reintroduced the Dignity for Aborted Children Act on Thursday. The legislation would ensure that the remains of aborted babies are treated with dignity and would hold abortion providers accountable for not properly burying or cremating fetal remains.

The lawmakers first introduced the legislation in 2019 after a collection of 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains was discovered in the Illinois home of the late Dr. Ulrich George Klopfer.

Klopfer ran three Indiana abortion clinics and performed over 30,000 abortions.

“While the Supreme Court upheld Indiana’s law mandating the respectful treatment of abortion victims, that won’t stop abortionists like Dr. Klopfer from committing these unspeakably horrific acts in other states,” Banks said in a statement.

Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham reintroduced the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Act on Wednesday, which would ban abortions after 20 weeks except in cases of rape or incest or if the mother’s health is at risk.

Graham has introduced this legislation in the last four congresses.

“I am proud to once again introduce the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” Graham said in a statement.

“There are only seven countries that allow wholesale abortions at the 20-week period, including China and North Korea. The United States should not be in that club.”

“I don’t believe abortion, five months into pregnancy, makes us a better nation,” Graham continued. “America is at her best when she’s standing up for the least among us, and the sooner we pass this legislation into law, the better. We are on the right side of history.”

Rep. Banks also introduced a bill on Thursday that would block the Biden administration from revoking a pro-life Trump rule and led 200 of his Republican colleagues in pledging support for the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds for abortions. “Conservative Republicans are sending a strong statement to congressional leaders: We will not stand idle as radical Democrats work to end the ban on taxpayer-funded abortions,” Banks told the DCNF earlier this week. “I pray this show of solidarity will save the Hyde Amendment and save thousands of innocent lives.”

