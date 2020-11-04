Republican challenger Stephanie Bice defeated Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn in a closely watched Oklahoma contest.

Bice was winning over Horn by a margin of 52.1 percent to 47.9 percent in Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District with 95 percent of results in, according to The New York Times.

Horn was elected in 2018 in an upset that was part of the Democratic midterm surge when she defeated incumbent Republican Steve Russell, The Oklahoman reported. Her defeat means that the state’s congressional delegation is now all Republican.

“I am thrilled that once again Oklahoma … on the federal level is 100 percent red,” Bice said Tuesday night.

“But let’s be clear: The real work begins tomorrow because I’ve got to go to work to give Nancy Pelosi a new title, and that is former speaker of the House,” she said.

💥 WE DID IT! I am incredibly proud and honored to be elected the next representative of Oklahoma’s 5th District in Congress! I am so proud of my team, and grateful for my campaign’s dedicated volunteers, committed supporters, and more. Thank you to all and God Bless! #TeamBice — Stephanie Bice (@stephaniebice) November 4, 2020

Some noted that the win came on a night when the GOP did better than many pundits expected.

Republicans are winning or have won 24 of 27 U.S. House races listed as “toss-ups” by @nytimes… and 13 of 36 ones listed under “Democrats expected to win narrowly.” pic.twitter.com/1TroEj98Jo — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) November 4, 2020

Horn admitted in her own election night speech that her battle to keep the seat had been lost.

“While tonight’s results aren’t what we want them to be, we have to remember that the fight is not over. We have to remember that this seat does not belong to a party. It belongs to the people of Oklahoma. It belongs to us. And the only way we change things is to keep going,” she said.

Bice made the House speaker a focal point of her campaign.

I’m proud to be a part of Oklahoma’s turnaround and of my record tackling big problems with conservative solutions that grow our economy. Washington can learn from Oklahoma, but to end the Pelosi Majority we have to flip the 5th. I’m in. Who’s with me? https://t.co/dqkHIlTu7t — Stephanie Bice (@stephaniebice) April 24, 2019

“In Congress, I’ll work for you — not Nancy Pelosi,” Bice declared in a recent campaign ad, according to The New York Times, which noted that the race had been one in which national Republicans focused resources.

Bice is currently an Oklahoma state senator.

“I think my experience is really what sets me apart,” Bice said as the campaign neared its end, according to KOKH-TV.

Do you think the GOP did better than expected when it came to House races Tuesday?

“I have six years in the state senate and legislative wins, but also a private sector background having my own small business and working for the family business and I think that allows me the opportunity to go to Congress and get to work day one,” she said.

Her campaign website called Bice a “pro-life conservative” and noted that “Stephanie has been endorsed by Oklahoma Right to Life and has maintained an A-rating from the National Rifle Association.”

She also took a strong position on border security.

“America’s immigration system is broken,” her site said, adding that Bice “believes we must first enforce strong border protections, with a wall, additional border agents and technology. The safety and security of Americans should come first.”

“We must also fix our immigration system so states like Oklahoma can have their workforce needs met. Citizenship should not be a reward for those whose first interaction with our country was an illegal act, no matter how well intentioned. However, for those that want to enter our country legally, either to become a citizen or for work purposes, we must do better to improve the process,” her site said.

As for Horn, Bice’s site said that “Kendra Horn votes with Nancy Pelosi 90% of the time. Her first vote in Congress was to re-elect Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.”

