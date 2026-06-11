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FACT CHECK: No, Karmelo Anthony's Jury Was Not 12 White People

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 11, 2026 at 1:32pm
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Karmelo Anthony’s killing of Austin Metcalf, which resulted in a murder conviction for the now-19-year-old on Tuesday, should have been an open-and-shut case. It was complicated by an unfortunate reality: The stabber was black, the victim was white.

Now, one of the biggest claims going around was that black jurors were excluded from the process and that Anthony’s verdict was delivered at the hands of an all-white panel.

There are voices from outside the courthouse all the way to the halls of Congress echoing this. But is it accurate?

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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