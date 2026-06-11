FACT CHECK: No, Karmelo Anthony's Jury Was Not 12 White People

Karmelo Anthony’s killing of Austin Metcalf, which resulted in a murder conviction for the now-19-year-old on Tuesday, should have been an open-and-shut case. It was complicated by an unfortunate reality: The stabber was black, the victim was white.

Now, one of the biggest claims going around was that black jurors were excluded from the process and that Anthony’s verdict was delivered at the hands of an all-white panel.

There are voices from outside the courthouse all the way to the halls of Congress echoing this. But is it accurate?

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