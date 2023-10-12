Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida blasted the Biden administration while on the ground in Israel, saying U.S. citizens looking to leave the country are “getting nowhere” with the State Department.

Hamas attacked multiple locations in southern Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 people, including 22 Americans.

Multiple airlines canceled flights to and from Israel following that country’s commencement of retaliatory military operations against Hamas, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s about 2:30 in the morning here, but bottom line is that we were getting a ton of requests from Americans who were stranded who had tried to reach out to the State Department and were getting nowhere, had flights canceled, no more hotel room availabilities and were really kind of off on their own,” Mills told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“And I just kind of made the decision, you know, that I needed to step up and do something. We talk about the difference between statesmen and politicians. One acts and one talks.”

Senator Cory Booker (D) was in Israel when the war broke out. He used his influence to flee the country. Congressman Cory Mills (R) was in the US when the war broke out. He flew to Israel and saved 32 Americans, and counting. pic.twitter.com/mLvTzZtkT4 — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) October 11, 2023

“This isn’t my first time doing this because my team and I had conducted the first successful overland rescue out of Afghanistan that rescued a mother and three children,” Mills told Ingraham.

President Joe Biden told Americans in Israel to take commercial flights out of the country hours after the flight cancellations were announced.

Biden also received criticism for hosting a barbecue for White House staff Sunday and for making concessions to Iran, including arranging for the release of $6 billion held by South Korea for humanitarian aid in exchange for Iran freeing five Americans it held prisoner.

While the Biden administration claimed Iran had not spent any of the funds, experts said that allowing those funds to be used for humanitarian aid freed up other funds for promoting terrorism.

“I put all this 100 percent on the Biden administration. Biden released $6 billion, it’s still a fungible and very easily movable income that they have,” Mills said.

🚨BREAKING: Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills took an overnight flight to Israel to help evacuate American citizens from Israel. Cory Mills, who served from 1999 to 2004 in the United States Army, as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division has reportedly helped 32 Americans… pic.twitter.com/BSmPKXUMcn — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) October 11, 2023

“[Iran’s] oil revenue has gone up to $30 billion and you know, back when Trump was in office, it was half that.”

“We’re literally funding the very terrorism that’s hitting our allies endangering Americans,” Mills added later.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

