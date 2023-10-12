Share
News

GOP Rep. Reveals Horrible Treatment Biden Admin Is Giving Americans Stuck in Israel

 By Harold Hutchison  October 11, 2023 at 7:26pm
Share

Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida blasted the Biden administration while on the ground in Israel, saying U.S. citizens looking to leave the country are “getting nowhere” with the State Department.

Hamas attacked multiple locations in southern Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 people, including 22 Americans.

Multiple airlines canceled flights to and from Israel following that country’s commencement of retaliatory military operations against Hamas, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s about 2:30 in the morning here, but bottom line is that we were getting a ton of requests from Americans who were stranded who had tried to reach out to the State Department and were getting nowhere, had flights canceled, no more hotel room availabilities and were really kind of off on their own,” Mills told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“And I just kind of made the decision, you know, that I needed to step up and do something. We talk about the difference between statesmen and politicians. One acts and one talks.”

Trending:
Ilhan Omar's Attempt to Pin a 'War Crime' on Israel Gets Taken Apart Piece-by-Piece

“This isn’t my first time doing this because my team and I had conducted the first successful overland rescue out of Afghanistan that rescued a mother and three children,” Mills told Ingraham.

President Joe Biden told Americans in Israel to take commercial flights out of the country hours after the flight cancellations were announced.

Biden also received criticism for hosting a barbecue for White House staff Sunday and for making concessions to Iran, including arranging for the release of $6 billion held by South Korea for humanitarian aid in exchange for Iran freeing five Americans it held prisoner.

While the Biden administration claimed Iran had not spent any of the funds, experts said that allowing those funds to be used for humanitarian aid freed up other funds for promoting terrorism.

“I put all this 100 percent on the Biden administration. Biden released $6 billion, it’s still a fungible and very easily movable income that they have,” Mills said.

Related:
Social Security Recipients Should Prepare for Biden Admin's Cost of Living Update - It's Not Great

“[Iran’s] oil revenue has gone up to $30 billion and you know, back when Trump was in office, it was half that.”

“We’re literally funding the very terrorism that’s hitting our allies endangering Americans,” Mills added later.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Harold Hutchison
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




GOP Rep. Reveals Horrible Treatment Biden Admin Is Giving Americans Stuck in Israel
Two Illegal Aliens Become Victims Of Chicago's Rampant Crime
Lindsey Graham Calls for Strikes Against Iran if Hamas Crosses His Red Line
RFK Jr. Ditches Democrats, Announces Presidential Run as Independent
Schools Spent Millions in COVID Aid on Apps and Software - And It Appears to Be a Total Waste
See more...

Conversation