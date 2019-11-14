GOP Rep. Mark Meadows Demolishes CBS Reporter's Claim About Reading 'All the Depositions'

It was a clash in a Capitol hallway that spoke volumes.

When Republican Rep. Mark Meadow was fielding questions Wednesday during a break in the first day of public hearings in the impeachment effort against President Donald Trump, he tackled the issue of media bias head on with CBS News reporter Nancy Cordes.

In framing a question, Cordes said the argument Meadows and his Republican colleagues are making to defend the president would mean “every single witness who has testified, more than a dozen of them, was either lying or mistaken.”

Meadows wasn’t buying it.

And he not only challenged the premise of Cordes’ question, he made her look like a liar in the process.

“Your characterization is so inherently wrong and biased,” Meadows said. “Let me ask you this, for the American people, how many hours have you been sitting in the depositions? How many hours?”

Cordes responded that “I’ve read all the depositions.”

And Meadows pounced.

“You have not read all the transcripts,” he said. “I beg to differ, because they haven’t all been released, so there’s no way you’ve read them all. And I can tell you, your premise is not right.”

Check it out here.

Meadows’ point was unmistakable.

Until Wednesday, Democrats were conducting their “impeachment inquiry” behind closed doors, and the American people – including the media – were not getting the full picture of how testimony was progressing.

But that hasn’t stopped mainstream reporters from running with the story – and pushing the Democratic narrative in the process.

Essentially, as the Meadows confrontation showed, the media reports have become an extension of the kind of hearsay “evidence” that has been this hallmark of the impeachment inquiry so far.

And social media users were paying attention.

That last one nails it.

In the impeachment fight raging on Capitol Hill, it’s not just Republicans against dishonest Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff.

Possibly the even bigger opponent is the dishonest media that’s salivating at the idea of bringing down the Trump presidency.

Calling biased reporters out for their misinformation is the best weapon Republicans have – and Mark Meadows just proved how effective it can be.

