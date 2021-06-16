Two Republican House members are calling for action to be taken against China for its role in shrouding the origins of the coronavirus, as well as continual human rights abuses.

On Tuesday, Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Rob Wittman of Virginia introduced the World Deserves to Know Act.

The act “seeks to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their intellectual property theft, multiple human rights abuses, and sanctions Chinese Health Agency officials until there is an independent, unimpeded investigation into the origins of COVID-19,” according to a news release on Stefanik’s website.

“As the leader of the free world, the United States must hold Chinese Communist Party officials accountable for their unconscionable actions,” Stefanik said in a statement.

“In addition to intellectual property theft, the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in the genocide of their own minority Uyghur population, the ongoing repression in Hong Kong, and blatant coverup of the origin of COVID-19 — which has led to an economic crisis and loss of human life across the globe, including the loss of nearly 600,000 Americans,” she said.

“A thorough, unimpeded investigation is necessary to determine the extent of their actions and prevent the Chinese Communist Party from financially benefitting, in any form, especially at the expense of the American people.”

As the theory that the coronavirus is linked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology has gained traction, Wittman said China needs to come clean about the role it potentially played in the development of COVID-19 and deal with the consequences of its actions.

.@RobWittman to guest host @SandraSmithFox: There needs to be an open, transparent, and independent evaluation of what happened at the Wuhan Institute of Virology pic.twitter.com/X41eMUAjZX — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) June 15, 2021

“We cannot allow China to impede a free and fair investigation into the origins of COVID-19,” Wittman said.

“Nor can we tolerate China’s suppression of information which could prove critically important to preventing future pandemics. The sanctions imposed by the World Deserves to Know Act pave the way to uncover the truth about COVID-19’s origins.”

The act calls for sanctions on top Chinese health officials, as well as for the American intelligence community to identify those who muzzled doctors and journalists in the early days of the pandemic.

The bill seeks to block American universities from new contracts with China’s National Health Commission and stop the National Academy of Sciences from using taxpayer dollars to support Chinese entities that are part of China’s National Health Commission.

In May, Stefanik joined with other House Republicans in signing a letter demanding that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put national interests over partisan ones and support a full investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

“We request that you instruct the appropriate Democrat committee chairs to immediately join Republican calls to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for its role in causing the global COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter read.

“There is mounting evidence the pandemic started in a Chinese lab, and the CCP covered it up. If that is the case, the CCP is responsible for the deaths of almost 600,000 Americans and millions more worldwide.”

“These questions about the CCP’s liability are not a diversion, as you falsely claimed,” the letter continued. “To the contrary, every American family that lost someone deserves answers about the origin of this terrible virus, and House Democrats’ ongoing refusal to allocate investigative resources to get those answers is an affront to them.”

Holding Communist China accountable for the COVID-19 cover-up should be at the top of President Biden’s agenda. pic.twitter.com/CgZDlpfg3P — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) June 14, 2021

Stefanik has long said that China is to blame for the spread of the virus.

“This virus originated in China. That’s a fact,” Stefanik said last year, according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. “It is not racist to say that it originated in Wuhan or that it originated in China.”

“We need to speak out loudly and clearly among our allies to push back on that propaganda from the Chinese Communist Party,” Stefanik said.

