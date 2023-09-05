Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota has no doubt Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is capable of doing his job in spite of two recent instances where the Kentucky Republican appeared to freeze up while addressing the media.

In July, McConnell paused mid-sentence and stayed that way for approximately 20 seconds as he spoke with reporters in Washington.

Flag: McConnell just stopped abruptly during his opening statement during the gop leadership presser and appeared to be unable to restart talking. He then stepped away and walked away with Barrasso: pic.twitter.com/f1kFUjggzm — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 26, 2023

Last month, it happened again:

BREAKING: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to FREEZE again while taking questions. pic.twitter.com/MVZNsuq838 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 30, 2023

The incidents have led to speculation that the 81-year-old Kentucky senator might be suffering from a serious medical condition.

Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician for members of Congress and the Supreme Court, said Tuesday that McConnell’s struggles are not the result of a stroke or a seizure.

“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA [transient ischaemic attack, or ministroke] or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” Monahan said in a letter obtained by CNN.

News — New health update on Mitch McConnell, released by his office pic.twitter.com/yht2Nio0w8 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 5, 2023

McConnell did experience a fall at his Kentucky home in March and suffered a concussion and a fracture to one of his ribs, ABC News reported.

But in spite of those issues and speculation the senator might be suffering from a serious condition, Rounds said on Sunday he feels McConnell is up to the task of leading Republicans in the Senate.

He said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he had spoken with McConnell on Saturday afternoon.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he is perfectly capable of continuing on at this stage of the game,” Rounds said.







“And he’s got a good team around him,” the senator added. “He’s done a good job of developing that leadership team.”

The South Dakota Republican said the minority leader’s momentary lapses in communication are a result of the concussion.

Rounds said McConnell had told him the fall would result in some lingering issues.

“He said, ‘They warned me that I would be lightheaded in the future and that I have got to be aware of it,’” the senator told CNN’s Dana Bash. “He said: ‘It happened twice.’”

He concluded that McConnell advised him the issues would not prevent him from working.

“Mitch is sharp,” Rounds said.

McConnell is the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history and is up for re-election in 2026.

He has offered no indication he intends to retire.

