Share
News

GOP Senator Provides Update on Mitch McConnell After His Scary Freeze-Ups

 By Johnathan Jones  September 5, 2023 at 12:51pm
Share

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota has no doubt Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is capable of doing his job in spite of two recent instances where the Kentucky Republican appeared to freeze up while addressing the media.

In July, McConnell paused mid-sentence and stayed that way for approximately 20 seconds as he spoke with reporters in Washington.

Last month, it happened again:

Trending:
Looters Pick the Wrong Disaster Area to Target, End Up with Million-Dollar Bails After Florida Sheriff's Office Gets Involved

The incidents have led to speculation that the 81-year-old Kentucky senator might be suffering from a serious medical condition.

Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician for members of Congress and the Supreme Court, said Tuesday that McConnell’s struggles are not the result of a stroke or a seizure.

“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA [transient ischaemic attack, or ministroke] or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” Monahan said in a letter obtained by CNN.

McConnell did experience a fall at his Kentucky home in March and suffered a concussion and a fracture to one of his ribs, ABC News reported.

But in spite of those issues and speculation the senator might be suffering from a serious condition, Rounds said on Sunday he feels McConnell is up to the task of leading Republicans in the Senate.

He said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he had spoken with McConnell on Saturday afternoon.

Related:
Capitol Physician Releases Statement on McConnell's Health After Running Tests

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he is perfectly capable of continuing on at this stage of the game,” Rounds said.



“And he’s got a good team around him,” the senator added. “He’s done a good job of developing that leadership team.”

Should McConnell retire?

The South Dakota Republican said the minority leader’s momentary lapses in communication are a result of the concussion.

Rounds said McConnell had told him the fall would result in some lingering issues.

“He said, ‘They warned me that I would be lightheaded in the future and that I have got to be aware of it,’” the senator told CNN’s Dana Bash. “He said: ‘It happened twice.’”

He concluded that McConnell advised him the issues would not prevent him from working.

“Mitch is sharp,” Rounds said.

McConnell is the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history and is up for re-election in 2026.

He has offered no indication he intends to retire.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




GOP Senator Provides Update on Mitch McConnell After His Scary Freeze-Ups
Plane Forced to Turn Around, Make Emergency Landing After Diarrhea Creates 'Biohazard Issue'
Biden Is Planning to Throw a Wet Blanket Over Thursday's NFL Season Opener: Report
'Dave & Busted': Popular Chain Sponsoring 'Youth' Drag Show Leads to Calls for Boycott
Resurfaced Videos Shows Chaotic Behavior Before Smash Mouth Singer's End-of-Life Diagnosis and Death
See more...

Conversation