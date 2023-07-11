CNN's Dana Bash Admits Biden's Treatment of His 7th Grandchild Is 'Sad and Disturbing,' But Blames Republicans

Dana Bash was so close to the truth, but still couldn’t get it out.

The host of CNN’s “Inside Politics” — and unabashed liberal — finally turned her attention to the disgraceful treatment President Joe Biden and his entire family are showing to a 4-year-old girl they’ve publicly rejected like pretentious royalty spurning an orphan.

But Bash’s anguished handling of the topic said more about the establishment media than it could about any number of Biden bums.

The scandal of the Biden family’s treatment of the child Hunter Biden fathered back in 2018 has been kept quiet by Washington’s complicit correspondents for years. That changed over the weekend when Maureen Dowd, a veteran columnist for The New York Times, broke the code of omerta with a column that called out the president’s “cold shoulder — and heart.”

Dowd, as liberal as any columnist at The New York Times, wrote that she understood Joe Biden’s defense of his son — it’s what his family image is all about.

“But the president can’t defend Hunter on all his other messes and draw the line at accepting one little girl,” she wrote. “You can’t punish her for something she had no choice about.”

Bash took a similar tack on Monday, but in a political direction. First, she blamed Republicans as being somehow responsible for the Bidens’ personal shortcomings becoming political liabilities.

But then she came up against the real problem: She suggested that treating a 4-year-old granddaughter like she’s a stray dog just might hurt Biden’s image as a family man (or maybe even as a decent human being).

Dana Bash claims that Joe Biden shunning his grandkid is “disturbing on so many levels” not because that’s what the President is doing, but because “Republicans are using it.”

She says it goes against “the brand and the kind of person that we all know and believe Joe Biden to be” pic.twitter.com/oM8vsXzUdb — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 10, 2023

“This is a story that is sad and disturbing on so many levels,” Bash said. “Yes, it is political for a couple of reasons. No. 1, yes, Republicans are using it and are going to take advantage of it in a way that is unfortunate and inappropriate.

“But the reason they’re doing that … and able to do that is because of the brand and the kind of person that we all know and believe Joe Biden to be because it’s who he says he is.

“And it’s somebody who is a family man. That’s what we see all of the time.”

Actually, what we see all the time is a career politician who’s spent years getting his louse of a son out of trouble and into highly paid, utterly unmerited positions. We see a family of grifters using their last name to avoid legal consequences for breaking the law.

And we see an establishment media doing everything in its power to keep the American people from knowing just what kind of Democratic lowlifes are living the high life at taxpayer expense.

Bash’s own words are almost incredible coming from a supposed journalist: “because of the brand and the kind of person that we all know and believe Joe Biden to be because it’s who he says he is.”

So journalists “know and believe” Biden is a family man because that’s what he says? Does anyone remember the legacy media extending the same courtesy to Donald Trump during his time in the White House?

(It’s worth pointing out here that Trump’s offspring appear to be decent, accomplished and generally successful in their professional and personal lives. The contrast between the two families couldn’t be clearer, but the establishment media acts as though it doesn’t exist.)

Bash isn’t the first media figure to defend Biden’s Dickensian-level cruelty to a girl abandoned by his own son.

Whoopi Goldberg and the coven on “The View” took his side on Monday, of course, with Goldberg even chastising Dowd just for bringing the subject up.

But whatever spin Bash, “The View” or the rest of the establishment media put on it, the truth is obvious to anyone looking.

For decades, Biden has allowed his son to live a life of drug abuse and sexual depravity while suffering no consequences for his behavior. The reasons for that might be known only to the Bidens, but the reality is indisputable.

Now, with Biden in the White House, the establishment media is largely mimicking that enabling behavior, pretending that the popular image of Joe Biden is the real one: an avuncular old Irish-American man from Scranton devoted to his faith, his family and his country.

But what is being revealed here is the patriarch of a family so utterly self-absorbed that they’re willing to sacrifice a 4-year-old girl on the altar of political convenience. The fact that that little girl is as close to the president by blood as any of his other six grandchildren is supposed to be irrelevant.

So when there are only six stockings on the hearth at Christmastime, when the president publicly refers to loving all “six” of his grandkids, when White House aides are ordered to maintain the fiction that Hunter’s despised daughter doesn’t exist lest the royal Biden blood be diluted, Americans can blame it on Republicans.

Dana Bash can try selling that sickening lie to CNN’s audience. Whoopi Goldberg and the rest of “The View” can try selling it to American women at home.

But when the Maureen Dowds of the world aren’t buying it, it’s going to be a problem.

