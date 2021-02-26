Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott revealed his plan Friday to counter President Joe Biden’s agenda in the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to cast the tie-breaking vote when the chamber is split 50-50.

The key, he said, is making the public aware of what the Biden administration is seeking to do.

“The most important thing is just [to] talk about what they’re doing,” Scott told The Western Journal in an interview Friday at the Conservative Politica Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

“We talk about what they believe in, and talk about what we believe in,” he added.

The Florida Republican went on to highlight some of the Biden administration’s policies on illegal immigration, canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline, raising the minimum wage and ending the Mexico City Policy, which prevented foreign abortion providers from receiving U.S. taxpayer dollars.

“Make sure that people understand that when they go down and don’t have a secure border, what that does to our families, what it does to people who drop their kids off at the border, it’s not good for them either,” Scott said.

“When they kill jobs like the Keystone pipeline — that’s somebody’s livelihood. When they try to raise the minimum wage and they don’t care if over a million people are going to lose their job,” he added.

“When you talk about the fact that the Biden administration likes open borders but closed schools, but they’ll open the classrooms for a migrant facility,” Scott said, “people are flabbergasted.”

“People are just flabbergasted when you hear that they want to pay for abortions in foreign countries with federal tax dollars.”

Republicans, on the other hand, support jobs, school choice, sufficient funding for law enforcement and a strong military, according to Scott.

“But then we’ve got to talk about what we want,” Scott said. “We want jobs. We want school choice. We want to fund our law enforcement. We want a strong military to defend our freedoms. And that’s why people vote for us.”

Scott, who serves as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said the Biden administration is his “best recruiter” as Republicans seek to regain control of the Senate in the 2022 midterms.

“The Biden administration is our best recruiter and best fundraiser for all the things they’re doing,” he said, while emphasizing that as Republicans look to make gains next November, it’s important to “make sure people know the difference between Republican and Democrat.”

Earlier this week, Scott argued that the Biden administration has been characterized so far by lax border security and a tendency to align with teachers unions’ wishes to keep many schools closed.

At least on that second matter, Scott said Friday he thinks Democrats are getting the point that schools need to be reopened.

“I think families all across this country are furious that their schools aren’t open. And so I think it’s going to happen,” he said.

Scott, a former governor of Florida and a first-term senator, has been rumored to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender.

But he shot down that speculation on Friday, telling The Western Journal: “I’m not planning on running for president. I’m focused on my job as a U.S. senator from Florida and as the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.”

