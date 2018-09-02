SECTIONS
US News Weather
Print

Gordon Slams Florida, Takes Aim at Louisiana, Mississippi

NOAA / AP PhotoIn this image released by NOAA's GOES-16 on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, Tropical Storm Gordon appears south of Florida. The storm is expected to cross from southwest Florida into the Gulf Coast later Monday afternoon. (NOAA / AP Photo)

By The Western Journal
at 10:57pm
Print

Tropical Storm Gordon lashed South Florida with heavy rains and high winds on Monday, forcing holiday beachgoers to drier ground.

Weather forecasters said the storm could strengthen to near-hurricane force by the time it hits the central U.S. Gulf Coast.

Gordon formed into a tropical storm near the Florida Keys early Monday as it moved west-northwest at 16 mph.

The storm was expected to reach coastal Mississippi and Louisiana by late Tuesday and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 11 a.m. EDT that the storm was centered 60 miles west-northwest of Key Largo and 50 miles south-southeast of Marco Island midday Monday. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph.

TRENDING: Meghan McCain Rips Trump from the Stage at Father’s Funeral

Miami Beach Police said via Twitter that the Labor Day holiday was “NOT a beach day,” with rough surf and potential rip currents.

Red flags flew over Pensacola-area beaches in Florida’s Panhandle, where swimming and wading in the Gulf of Mexico was prohibited.

The National Weather Service said current conditions were “somewhat favorable” for tornadoes in affected parts of South Florida on Monday.

A hurricane watch – meaning that hurricane conditions are possible – was put into effect for the area stretching from the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border.

Do you think residents will heed the warnings and stay away from the beaches?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The Miami-based center said the storm is also expected to bring “life-threatening” storm surge to portions of the central Gulf Coast.

A storm surge warning has been issued for the area stretching from Shell Beach, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama.

The warning means there is danger of life-threatening inundation.

The region could see rising waters of 3 to 5 feet.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves,” the center said.

RELATED: Camera Captures Incredible Footage of Waterspout over Fort Walton Beach [Video]

Separately, Tropical Storm Florence continues to hold steady over the eastern Atlantic.

Forecasters say little change in strength is expected in coming days and no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Terry Ray

Jeff SessionsKevin Dietsch - Pool / Getty Images

Terry Ray: Is This the Last Straw for Jeff Sessions?

Evie Fordham

The Rangeview Mobile Home Park in East Anchorage.

17 Voter Registrations Tracked to the Same Mobile Home in Tight Primary Race

Jack Davis

DACA protest outside White HouseBakdc / Shutterstock

Federal Judge Deals Major Blow to DACA, Sets Stage for Likely Supreme Court Showdown

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump is pictured speaking Aug. 13 after signing the defense appropriations bill for 2019.Screen shot from White House video

While Media Bashes Trump over McCain Funeral, President Lends Air Force Two To Bring Body to DC

Henry Rodgers

Sen. John McCain speaks at the 2016 Arizona Manufacturing Summit at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Here’s What it Really Means for John McCain To Lie in State at the Capitol

Fred Lucas

President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

4 Key Points Nobody’s Addressing About Trump’s Federal Pay Decision

Evie Fordham

'Dragon's Breath' is often served at mall kiosks.Racheal Richard McKenny / Facebook

FDA Issues Warning After People Injured Eating Popular New Liquid-Nitrogen Snack

The Western Journal

Shanann Watts / Facebook

Grisly Murder Of Mother, Daughters Leaves Family Seeking Justice – Priest

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.