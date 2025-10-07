Gov. Greg Abbot Deploys 'Elite Texas National Guard' for Blue State Crackdowns

Texas is ready to defend American values if Chicago is not up to the job.

That’s the message Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sent to blue-state Democrats as he announced that 400 Texas National Guard troops are ready to do what left-wing officials will not.

“I fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials,” he wrote on X.

His Sunday post carried a challenge for blue-state officials whose liberal feathers have been ruffled now that federal immigration enforcement officials are imposing the law on their turf.

I fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials. You can either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let Texas Guard do it. No Guard can match the training, skill, and… https://t.co/7SUk9XlMBn — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 6, 2025

“You can either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let Texas Guard do it. No Guard can match the training, skill, and expertise of the Texas National Guard. They defend our country with pride,” he wrote.

“America must also know that Texas still has thousands of National Guard assisting with the Border security.”

On Monday, Abbott also posted an image of “The elite Texas National Guard. Ever ready. Deploying now.”

The elite Texas National Guard. Ever ready. Deploying now. pic.twitter.com/7lXe7Wpmue — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 7, 2025

Illinois officials have been pushing back against the Trump administration’s efforts to rid Chicago of illegal immigrants.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday issued an executive order banning federal immigration authorities from using city property in their efforts. He also claimed that conservatives are seeking “a rematch of the Civil War,” according to Fox News. Chicago police have come under fire for not supporting Border Patrol agents when they were boxed in by a mob on Saturday.

A recent DHS news release documented Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker’s lies about the ongoing immigration enforcement operation in Chicago.

“Our message to JB Pritzker: Get out of your mansion and see Chicago,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “If J.B. Pritzker actually walked the streets of his own city, he would see domestic terrorists and violent rioters attacking police officers and the scourge of violent crime as a direct result of his own policies.”

The release pushed back against Pritzker’s claim that the Trump administration was waging an “unconstitutional invasion of Illinois.”

“This is neither unconstitutional nor an invasion. President Trump has the authority under the Constitution to deploy troops, wherever they’re stationed, to defend federal facilities from attacks. Whether it’s the ICE facility in Broadview or the courthouse in Portland, we will defend federal property wherever they are under siege,” the release said.

The release noted the Pritzker has claimed “peaceful protesters” have been attacked.

“The First Amendment protects speech and peaceful assembly — not rioting. DHS is taking reasonable and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers,” the release explained.

“ICE officers are facing a nearly 1,000 percent increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members. We remind members of the media to exercise caution as they cover these violent riots and remind journalists that covering unlawful activities in the field does come with risks — though our officers take every reasonable precaution to mitigate those dangers to those exercising protected First Amendment rights.”

