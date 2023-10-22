Gov Greg Abbott Shares Video of Border Wall Construction: Texas 'Doesn't Rest'

As blue cities call for the federal government’s help in dealing with the illegal immigrants pouring into the country and flooding their streets, Texas is taking action to at least slow the flow.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday posted a video to social media showing work on a border wall.

“Texas border wall construction continues in Maverick County and all along the Texas-Mexico border. Biden’s border crisis doesn’t rest, and neither does Texas,” Abbott said in the post.

Texas border wall construction continues in Maverick County and all along the Texas-Mexico border. Biden’s border crisis doesn’t rest, and neither does Texas. pic.twitter.com/Prs5oThw6Y — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 21, 2023

Abbott has previously posted about his state’s efforts to fight illegal immigration.

“Texas installs fencing along NEW Mexico border. Our barriers around El Paso forced the migrants crossing illegally to enter into New Mexico. They then entered into El Paso from there. To end that, we are building a barrier on the New Mexico border,” he wrote in an Oct. 15 post.

On Friday, Abbott posted an update about his state’s effort, dubbed “Operation Lone Star,” which Abbott said has led to 479,000 apprehensions of illegal immigrants and the seizure of more than 434 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott’s statement said.

“While President Biden refuses to secure the border, Texas has stepped up as the only state in U.S. history to build our own border wall,” the statement said.

Texas is not done investing in its security, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Republican state Rep. Jacey Jetton has filed a bill to allocate another $1.5 billion for the project.

“What we’re finding is, where the border wall is being built, illegal crossings are then shifted to other areas, and those landowners are also then wanting to ensure that they have the border wall,” he said, according to the Chronicle.

As Texas acts, New York City is waiting for a federal solution.

“The president and the White House have failed New York City on this issue,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said this spring as the flood of illegal immigrants began to become a major issue in his city, according to The New York Times.

Last week, he was singing the same tune.

“While New York City will continue to lead, it’s time the state and federal government step up,” Adams said, according to the Times,

New York City has been the go-to place for more than 130,000 illegal immigrants since last spring.

A report in the New York Post on Friday noted that a joint federal-state effort to help illegal immigrants get work permits ended after two weeks when the federal officials in the partnership left town.

