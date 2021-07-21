Activists with a left-wing group in North Carolina have been trained by a state agency to go out and confront people at their homes about their vaccination status.

WBTV-TV reported in May that activists with the leftist group Action NC were trained by the health department in Mecklenburg County and then sent out in neighborhoods in Charlotte to invade the privacy of people. The stunning action is part of a 12-week initiative.

The outlet cited a low vaccination rate for the approach, but that’s only the first issue. Is it Mecklenburg County’s business who is and isn’t vaccinated? Of course not.

But what is worse is that the county used a political organization for this stunt. Who is Action NC, you might ask?

Let’s look into the organization.

“Action NC’s mission is to confront and reduce the root causes of poverty, underdevelopment, and social and economic inequality through grassroots education, training, organization and mobilization,” the group’s website states.

“We organize in poor and working-income communities full of talented and committed people looking for an opportunity to work together to build a stronger and more secure future. We reach out to them in a variety of ways to offer them the opportunity to join, organize, fight, and win.”

If you were still wondering if Action NC is a group of leftists, here’s what they say about so-called structural “discrimination” against women:

“Times have changed, but while more women than ever are working outside the home, heading households and leading companies, workplace rules, standards, and wages have failed to keep up with the changing roles of women. Instead, corporations have stacked the deck against women and families. While companies maximize profits, working women struggle to make ends meet and face discrimination on everything from no-cost birth control and pregnancy to salaries and promotions.”

Would you shut the door on someone who showed up at your home to talk about your vaccine status? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Action NC also claims:

“Women voters are front and center in today’s political debates about the future of our country. But we know it will take more than female candidates for office to address long-standing gender inequity in our society and economy. Voters, constituents, advocates, and impacted women must take action in North Carolina and nationally to make equality a reality for women and the families who depend on them.”

Just last week, the group was on Twitter praising radical Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia:

The #ACA is the law of the land. Now, it’s time to make sure it’s fully implemented by closing the Medicaid coverage gap in a dozen states.. Thankfully, @SenatorWarnock is introducing a bill to put #HealthcareOverWealthcare and end the #Medicaid coverage gap PERMANENTLY. — Action NC (@Action_NC) July 12, 2021

Look at these previous Twitter posts from Action NC:

Last Wednesday’s violent insurrection, by almost all white males, is a forceful reminder of why Action NC works to dismantle racism and the patriarchy Racial, gender, and economic equity must prevail #NoMorePatriarchy #NoMoreWhiteSupremacistshttps://t.co/w9ptpsboZD — Action NC (@Action_NC) January 13, 2021

When white vigilantes commit violence police stand by; when Black organizers seek justice, police attack. #RemoveOrResign — Action NC (@Action_NC) January 13, 2021

Today, Roe v. Wade turns 48. #Roe48 It’s time to #ReimagineRoe and take back our power! That starts with #AbortionJustice. Learn more from our friends at @AllAboveAll : https://t.co/HCzCO1SEIh — Action NC (@Action_NC) January 22, 2021

These people were trained by a government agency to go door-to-door and bother people about their private health information. One man with the group named Robert Dawkins told WBTV he attempted to convince a mother with natural COVID immunity to get vaccinated anyway.

“What I’m trying to get across to people like her that specifically have kids is since kids can’t get the shot, it has to be your responsibility to get the shot to keep your kids safe,” he said.

Are we really about to have left-wing activists knocking at our doors on behalf of the government? Will antifa show up next and demand vaccine passports from Texans in Harris County?

It would be troubling enough if only government officials were canvassing neighborhoods to solicit unwanted vaccination information. But the fact that political activists are out in North Carolina bothering people about their medical choices is another matter entirely.

Could you imagine the outrage if the Proud Boys had been out last year registering people to vote from their homes in San Francisco with the full backing of county officials?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.