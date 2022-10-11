Parler Share
one man holding a gun on another on a shady street
A man drives another man off at gunpoint. (blackandasiansoulsunite / Instagram video screen shot)

Graphic Warning: Black Man Protects Elderly Asian from Black Carjacker - Unconfirmed Footage

 By George Upper  October 11, 2022 at 5:14am
WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

They say that the best answer to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. And while there are a lot of questions regarding the people and actions in this video, it appears to demonstrate a similar principle.

We don’t know when the video was taken — TheBlaze says it was “reportedly filmed in April,” but we’re not sure where that information came from.

Here’s what we do know: The video was posted Thursday to an Instagram account called “Black and Asian Souls Unite,” which said it had been submitted by one of the account’s nearly 30,000 followers.

“The guy wearing all black attempted to car jack an elderly Asian man out of his car when the Black guy with the gun intervened and well you can see what happens next,” was all the description provided. Which is probably fair, as the video speaks for itself pretty well.

You can watch it here. I’d recommend that you lower the sound, as the language is most definitely not safe for work — but if you turn the sound off completely, you’ll miss something important around 16 seconds in.



OK, let’s unpack that a little.

First, the good: Assuming everything the guy with the handgun says in the video is accurate, and based on the description provided on the Instagram post, this guy came to the defense of an otherwise defenseless man.

Do you think armed citizens help save lives?

Moreover, the man in the white shirt appears to have crossed racial lines to do so, defending an “old-a** Asian man” from a black would-be car jacker. Given the reports of anti-Asian race hatred that have been on the rise in recent years, that’s worth noting.

Also, so far as we can tell, no one got hurt. A potentially dangerous situation was diffused, property and perhaps life were protected, and the cost was low.

All that’s to the good. But there was so much that this guy could and should have done better.

If you’re a gun owner, you should know the rules: Don’t carry a gun unless you’re prepared to draw it; don’t draw unless you’re prepared to aim; don’t aim unless you’re prepared to fire; don’t fire unless you’re prepared to kill.

Implied in that sequence: Don’t fire a “warning shot.”

There are numerous reasons for this, including the fact that what comes up must come down. This man fired a bullet into the air (presumably — he was off-camera when he pulled the trigger) and he has no idea what it hit. That’s not a good idea in the wilderness, though it’s less dangerous there. It’s a really stupid idea in a populated area like this neighborhood.

Also, while I suppose the guy is to be commended for protecting both the potential victim specifically and what he called “my street” in general, he sent this perpetrator off to threaten someone else somewhere else. He could have at least made an attempt to detain him and contacted authorities. He threatened to call the police, but so far as we know, he didn’t.

Call me cynical — or just old, which may be another way of saying the same thing — but his failure to do so makes me wonder if he was carrying the gun legally in the first place.

Finally, after the suspect disengaged and began to walk away, the gun owner pursued him down the street. One could argue — and the suspect’s defense lawyer certainly would, if it came to that — that the gun owner at that point became the aggressor in this encounter.

Gun owners need to follow the law and the elemental rules of gun safety at all times, or we threaten everyone’s right to self-defense. That’s especially important if you’re going to carry a gun outside your home.

One man’s act of poor judgment can quickly become a leftist politician’s excuse to impinge our Second Amendment rights (again).

That said, I wasn’t there to see the whole thing and obviously don’t know the entire context of the event, so in the grand scheme of things, I suppose I’m glad this guy was carrying where and when he was.

Things could have turned out a whole lot worse.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

George Upper
Editor-at-Large
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently editor-at-large. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military




Conversation