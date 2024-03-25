Share
Group Attempted to Dox J.K. Rowling's Daughter: They May Soon Face Some Serious Consequences

 By Michael Austin  March 25, 2024 at 12:36pm
A Harry Potter fan page made waves in recent months with its failed attempts to dox author J.K. Rowling’s daughter.

In response, she’s threatening to take legal action.

According to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, the site — the 22-year-old Wizarding News — posted a picture of a woman and a link to her Instagram account on X, claiming the woman was Rowling’s estranged daughter currently living in Portugal.

Wizarding News has routinely targeted Rowling for her opposition to the radical transgender agenda, specifically the political notion that men should be allowed to infringe on women’s rights, spaces and privileges.

“Reminder that JK Rowling’s eldest daughter (the one with whom she was famously pregnant while writing Harry Potter) changed her last name to literally get away from Rowling, and moved to Portugal,” the account posted to X, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Did you know? JK Rowling is a grandmother. Have any of you ever seen her talk about grandchildren?”

After the claims were disputed, Wizarding News removed the posts along with a brief statement via X post. The statement wasn’t exactly an overly apologetic one.

“Deleted the post with photos and link to that Instagram hours ago, Jo. Glad you seem to be self-aware enough that you’re now publicly acknowledging the hate your bigoted rhetoric engenders,” the account posted.

The Wizard News X account is now locked.

Rowling has come out strongly against the brazen attempt to dox her daughter’s identity on X, saying it puts not just her own family in danger, but others as well.

“Could somebody who isn’t blocked by this account tell them this is untrue in all respects, as I suspect they already know. Lying about my kids is a new low, even by this website’s subterranean standards,” Rowling posted on Wednesday.

In a follow-up post, the wildly successful author clarified that she would be taking legal action without a full retraction and apology.

“@wizardingnews I’ve done everything I can to keep my children out of the public eye. My eldest daughter doesn’t owe you or anyone else details of her private life,” Rowling wrote.

“However, for the avoidance of doubt: 1. Contrary to your claims, we are very close and last talked an hour ago. We discussed your posts, which have angered and distressed her. 2. Contrary to your claims, she doesn’t live in Portugal. 3. Contrary to your claims, she has no children. 4. The young mother whose photograph and personal details you published is not my daughter and has no relation to me whatsoever.

“You’ve published easily disproven and damaging falsehoods. Should we go to legal proceedings, you will need to show why, in spite of being told the truth, you neither retracted nor apologised.

“In the absence of any such retraction and apology, the next communication you receive will be from my lawyer.”

