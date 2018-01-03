Gun Range Owner Who Banned Muslims from Training Now Running for Governor

Citizen activist Jan Morgan has officially announced her candidacy for the position of governor of Arkansas.

Morgan will reportedly be running as a Republican against incumbent Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The current governer has held the position since his election in 2014, according to The Kansas City Star.

The gun rights activist and owner of Gun Cave Indoor Firing Range in Hot Springs, Arkansas, reportedly made headlines back in 2014 for declaring that her range would be a “Muslim Free Zone,” according to The Daily Wire.

“I refuse to train the next Islamic terrorist,” she wrote on social media.

As reported by The Daily Wire, Morgan’s campaign announcement for the gubernatorial position came shortly before the new year with the launch of a campaign video.

TRENDING: Lindsey Graham Gives an Update on John McCain’s Future

In the video, Morgan denounces other Republicans elected to the state legislature who she says have “legislated like Democrats.”

Morgan asserts that critics have said Arkansans are uninformed about the issues affecting their state. However, she expressed optimism and insisted that the people of Arkansas are “smarter than they think.”

“I am excited about the future potential of our beautiful state, and her people,” Morgan said.

She continued: “I am excited because I have discovered the skeptics were wrong when they said, the people of Arkansas are not educated on the issues in their state, and believe the lies of professional politicians who are taxing them into poverty, regulating them out of business and enslaving them with government entitlements.”

“I know the skeptics are wrong about our people. Our folks are smarter than they think.”

Morgan went on to declare the Arkansas state government needed transparency, and insisted that legislators should not be able to “hide behind group votes.”

“We must demand roll call votes on all issues in the Senate and House judiciary,” she added. “Legislators should not be allowed to hide behind group voice votes, where there is no record of how they voted when representing their constituency.”

RELATED: LA Times Points Out What Happens Like Clockwork Every 20 Hrs Since Charges Against Weinstein

Also on Morgan’s agenda is cutting government waste, citing slashing spending and reducing the size of government as a way to revive The Natural State.

“We must cut waste in state spending. But this doesn’t mean sacrificing essential services to the poor, the elderly, the sick, and the disabled,” she said. “Nor does it mean cutting badly needed funds that our counties depend on.”

She added that “there is plenty of waste to cut.”

Morgan also noted Arkansas relatively high tax rates for income, state and property taxes and claimed that nearby states like Texas (which has no state income tax) were drawing business from the state.

Unsurprisingly, gun rights are another hot-button issue for Morgan. Furthering Second Amendment rights, including open carry laws are also on the candidate’s radar, according to The Daily Wire.

Morgan’s declaration of a “Muslim free zone” has attracted scrutiny before.

Civil liberties advocates have accused Morgan of violating the Civil Rights Act, according to The Guardian.

Reportedly the Department of Justice was monitoring the range for “constitutional violations” as of 2015, reported The Daily Wire.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.