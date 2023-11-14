Share
Commentary

Gunmen Rush UPS Driver Out for Deliveries, Take Off with the Entire Delivery Truck

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  November 13, 2023 at 7:53pm
Share

The carjacking of a UPS driver in broad daylight Monday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is the latest reminder of the audacity with which criminals now operate.

The incident unfolded in the newly developed Westridge Westphalia neighborhood in Upper Marlboro around 2 p.m. as residents went about their daily routines, according to WTTG.

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department swiftly responded to the scene in the 9000 block of Elk Avenue, where the dramatic carjacking took place.

The incident was captured by a Ring doorbell camera. The footage revealed a female UPS driver surrounded by several suspects brandishing firearms and forcibly taking control of the large brown UPS delivery truck.

The distraught driver immediately made a call to 911. “They just pulled a gun out on me,” she can be heard saying in the Ring doorbell video footage, according to the New York Post.

Trending:
Disaster as Under-Construction Road Tunnel Collapses, Clock Is Now Ticking for 30 Workers Trapped

The neighbor to whom the Ring camera belonged referred to the incident as “unnerving.”

“It’s very brazen in the middle of the day. Most of the homes have cameras, so to do that right in front of everybody’s house who has front view cameras, it’s a little unnerving,” the neighbor said.

Do you carry a firearm when out in public?

According to the neighbor, the truck was found abandoned not far from where it had been taken, proving the thieves were not some criminal masterminds.

But the fact that the carjacking of an entire UPS truck took place during daylight hours further underscores a growing trend of criminals feeling emboldened by what they perceive as soft-on-crime policies.

This trend is a concern not only for Maryland but also for communities, especially those led by liberals across the United States.

In San Francisco, some stores have taken to locking up even basic necessities to keep them from being stolen.

Related:
Newsom's Real Reason for San Francisco Cleanup May Be Even More Cynical Than Previously Thought

But voters in liberal cities still seem to make excuses for crime and continue to vote for leaders who prioritize criminals over victims.

The neighbor outside whose home this occurred blamed the “climate” for this attack.

“You hope things get a little better. Maybe it’s the climate, but it’s unfortunate you have to be vigilant and watch your back,” was the neighbor’s confusing justification.

When will liberals realize that the only way to feel safe is to vote for leaders who are willing to get tough on crime and send a clear message that violent crime will not be tolerated?

Americans have the right to live without fear.

But they have to want it for themselves.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

 

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

 

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

 

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

 

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.

 

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel M. Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Gunmen Rush UPS Driver Out for Deliveries, Take Off with the Entire Delivery Truck
Trump's Absence Sorely Noted as Viewership for 3rd GOP Debate Plunges to 7.5 Million, Worst So Far
San Francisco Finally Finds a Reason to Clean Up Homeless Camps and It's Disgusting
McDaniel, RNC Cave After Threatening to Disqualify Candidates Over Christian Event
Video: Former President Bush Gives 'Corny' Advice to Americans for Veterans Day
See more...

Conversation