Bombshell Jan. 6 Footage: Cop Shot Ashli Babbitt After She Punched BAD GUY in Face

An eyewitness to the shooting death of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt says what has been reported in the media about her conduct in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is false.

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen told Nick Searcy, producer of the new documentary film “Capitol Punishment 2: The War on Truth,” that he and Babbitt were the first ones to reach the House speaker’s hallway doors. Video shows the entrance was being guarded by at least three Capitol Police officers.

“Ashli was joking and talking with the officers,” Hansen said. “I had a laugh with the officers, and then the crowd just seemed to basically surge behind us, and then the whole room was full.”

“What was she saying to the cops during that period?” Searcy asked.

“So she was telling them that they needed backup, that they needed help. She was basically yelling at these officers, telling them to do their job,” Hansen said.

Military Times reported that Babbitt had served as a “security forces controller, a job that usually entails manning gate security at Air Force installations.”

“Not only was she demanding the officers call for effing backup and yelling at them to get help and trying to actively help them to subdue people and telling the crowd to calm down, but she quite literally physically subdued and hit the biggest agitator in the entire room in the face, trying to stop him,” Hansen said.

“Grabbing and subduing Zachary Alam, with her right hand pulling him back with his backpack, and she actually hits him with a left hook, knocking his glasses off, but you never hear that from media,” he said. “Instead, they’re more interested in calling her a terrorist.”

According to a news release from the Justice Department, Alam was found guilty in September of breaking three glass panes to the doors in the speaker’s lobby with his helmet on Jan. 6.

Capitol Police Officer Michael Byrd shot Babbitt as she raised herself into the opening of one of the broken-out windows. It’s not clear whether she was trying to climb through the opening or prevent others from doing so.

Her family filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit against the federal government in January.

BREAKING: @JudicialWatch Files $30 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit against U.S. Government on Behalf of Ashli Babbitt’s Husband and Estatehttps://t.co/o7asveoVYf pic.twitter.com/5zrd94EQ2r — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 5, 2024

“Lt. Byrd later confessed that he shot Ashli before seeing her hands or assessing her intentions or even identifying her as female. Ashli was unarmed,” the complaint said.

“Her hands were up in the air, empty, and in plain view of Lt. Byrd and other officers in the lobby,” it said. “Ashli posed no threat to the safety of anyone. Not one member of Congress was in the lobby, which was guarded by multiple armed police officers.”

The court filing said, “Lt. Byrd, who was not in uniform, did not identify himself as a police officer or otherwise make his presence known to Ashli. Lt. Byrd did not give Ashli any warnings or commands before shooting her dead.”

Byrd told NBC News in August 2021 that he had given commands to Babbitt and she did not comply.

The lawsuit further alleged that at 2:45 p.m., or within one minute after shooting Babbitt, Byrd called in, “We got shots fired in the lobby. We got shots shots fired in the lobby of the House chamber. Shots are being fired at us and we’re sh, uhh, prepared to fire back at them. We have guns drawn.”

The only shot fired in the Capitol on Jan. 6 was by Byrd.

In August 2021, the Capitol Police cleared Byrd of any wrongdoing in the death of Babbitt, saying his conduct “potentially saved lives.”

The officer defended his actions during his NBC interview, contending Babbitt “was posing a threat to the United States House of Representatives.”

