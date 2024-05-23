George Floyd, the low-level criminal and drug addict who was canonized by the establishment media after he died in Minneapolis police custody, is now progressing to the next level of media sainthood.

Floyd — whose long list of offenses included threatening a woman with a gun — became a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 and a catalyst for the violence inflicted upon American cities that summer.

President Joe Biden wept for him publicly, his likeness adorned buildings all across the country, and even today, Floyd’s last words — “I can’t breathe” — have been used as a rallying cry for professional race-baiters.

Now, in the next step of cultural beatification, a film depicting the life of the drug-addicted felon has been announced, the entertainment site Deadline reported Wednesday.

It said the film, titled “George Floyd: Daddy Changed the World,” has been the pet project of Floyd’s surviving family members, with his daughter, Gianna Floyd, and her mother, Roxie Washington, serving as executive producers.

Three studios have partnered on the project — Radar Pictures, 8 Queens Film & Media Productions and Night Fox Entertainment — and Gregory R. Anderson, writer of the dance movie “Stomp the Yard,” is set to write the screenplay, Deadline reported.

According to Variety, Washington gushed about the project, saying, “We are excited the world will see the real, jovial, and loving George we know. This film will humanize him, embody the essence of his life, and hopefully reignite efforts to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

A news release said the film will be a “gritty drama of a man and his community thrust into the fiery light of history.”

“The killing of George Floyd was a tragic, shameful moment in our nation’s history,” Timothy Christian, the producer with Night Fox, said in a statement. “His story, while painful, deserves to be told and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

While the filmmakers claimed that Floyd would not be portrayed as a “perfect person” in the film but instead one with “flaws and layers,” hopefully they will forgive viewers who see the project more as a hagiographical left-wing hack job.

Deadline and Variety both parroted the left-wing narrative that Floyd was an innocent victim of white police officer Derek Chauvin while failing to note the man was high on fentanyl and resisting arrest or that he began saying “I can’t breathe” before Chauvin even pinned him to the ground.

Moreover, the tone of the reports suggests the crime the Minneapolis police officers were investigating — Floyd passing a counterfeit $20 bill — was a minor infraction not meriting the force allegedly inflicted on Floyd when passing counterfeit money is a federal offense.

Finally, the autopsy report showed that he had an enlarged heart and an artery that was 90 percent blocked.

But, of course, the left-wing media and Hollywood cared nothing about those inconvenient facts, and, considering Floyd’s own family will be involved in this film, audiences probably shouldn’t expect an unbiased account of events.

The producers from the liberal Hollywood studies might promise a faithful narrative of events, but what they consider a faithful narrative and what actually happened are two very different things.

So when they promise a “gritty drama” purporting to tell Floyd’s tragic story, expect a fawning, fictionalized biography that neatly supports leftist racial talking points.

After all, a film called “Daddy Changed the World” does not seem to predict an honest portrayal of the life of a violent drug addict.

Rather, it prepares audiences for another entry into the liberals’ collection of fawning George Floyd tributes.

