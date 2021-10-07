Share
Haitian migrants illegally cross the U.S. border near Yuma, Arizona.
Haitian migrants illegally cross the U.S. border near Yuma, Arizona. (@VenturaReport / Twitter screen shot)

Haitian Migrants Have Located 'The Gap,' a 'New Route' to Illegally Enter the US

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 7, 2021 at 12:16pm
Illegal Haitian migrants are crossing the southern border of the U.S. via a new route in Yuma, Arizona, as Border Patrol braces for the arrival of up to 60,000 Haitian migrants.

“Haitian migrants find new route to cross illegally into United States in Yuma, Arizona, location is known as ‘The Gap,'” the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura tweeted Thursday.

“As the state of Texas prepares for 60,000 Haitian migrants to arrive later this month, Haitian migrants find new route in the Yuma sector.”

Ventura shared a video of “three Haitian adults with three young children making their way to the United States.”

“We’re getting early reports of Haitian migrants starting to make their way into Yuma, Arizona, after the 15,000 Haitian caravan arrived in [Del Rio, Texas] in late September,” Ventura said.

A second video showed a human smuggler receiving a cash payment from illegal Cuban migrants who had arrived at “The Gap.”

“Before crossing into the United States illegally, human smuggler gives his final instructions to these Cuban migrants and receives his cash payment. Cuban migrants cross into Yuma, Arizona,” Ventura tweeted.

“These are three Cuban migrants who are also taking the same route here in Yuma as the Haitians and Central Americans,” Ventura said.

“This area of Yuma has been hit with a huge migrant surge. They’re seeing a 2,000 percent increase compared to the same time last year,” he added.

Last month, Ventura documented illegal migrants crossing into the U.S. in Roma, Texas, including over 100 on rafts.

“Migrants coming off the raft were wearing bracelets that cartels/smuggling groups put on them to track and determine payment,” he tweeted.

Many of those crossing the border illegally were children.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined 10 Republican governors on Wednesday to discuss ways to better protect the nation’s southern border.

